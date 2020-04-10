Coronavirus lockdown: Manish Malhotra urges to remain positive, indulge in creative activities

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 15:32 IST

Bollywood’s favourite fashion designer and ace couturier Manish Malhotra advised people to remain positive and indulge in creative habits, amid the 21-day government-imposed lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak.

The 53-year-old fashion designer took to Twitter on Thursday and shared how to stay positive in the situation. He said, “I hope everybody is safe and at home. These are testing times and it’s the time to introspect.”

Manish advised getting indulge in creative activities like painting, sketching and reading books. He said, “Do something that you haven’t done for a long time like I have gotten down to reading, I am spending a lot of time with my mother.”

He also suggested to get into cooking, singing or poetry and tack the creative side. Adding, “Thinking, sketching, all of it if you have something like cooking, or you want to sing, you want to write poetry. Really tap into your creative side.” While concluding the video, Malhotra shared, “There have been big epidemics earlier, we shall pass this too with all our positivity and our united strength.”

The designer also shared photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan walking the ramp in a Manish Malhotra ensemble, posting it on Instagram he wrote, “The lockdown period has not only made me spend quality time with my mother at home but for like all of us given me time to think , introspect , look back fondly and remember all the wonderful times at work as my life is always all about work , fashion shows , my muses . Backstage videos , classic movies and photographs that I have loved and friends that have always been with me and moments with them.”

Continuing, “As I go through my photo gallery through my phone pity often these days I come across so many videos and pictures that take me down the memory lane so going to share some of them by posting them ... Here the very Stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan my absolute favourite was the muse for my show in Kenya hosted by Rani Jamal and Sanna Andani it was a wonderful trip and a fabulous show and some wonderful memories of Kenya.”

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 5,734 on Thursday, including 5,095 active cases, while 472 people have either been cured or discharged. So far, 166 deaths have taken place, as per the Health Ministry.

(With inputs from Asian News International.)

