This floating bin is sending Twitter into frenzy. Do you think it’s in the air too?

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:22 IST

The Internet is the savior for a lot of people staying inside their homes, keeping them from feeling too bored or too cut off from the rest of world. But every now and then, the Internet throws netizens a curve ball that’s not so easy to tackle. This time it has come in the form of a garbage bin that appears to be hovering over the ground.

Twitter is flooded with posts of this picture and has many wondering about the sorcery going on in it. There are also those who can’t help but wonder if in fact they are seeing the bin floating and if that implies they’ve been at home for far too long.

Well, being at home right now a necessity and no, seeing this bin floating doesn’t mean something’s wrong with you. It’s just an optical illusion.

“This isolation is sending me round the bend because that bin is floating,” says a Twitter user who shared the image on Twitter.

This isolation is sending me round the bend because that bin is floating pic.twitter.com/fLaIctEaqT — Gilly (@roygilly86) April 3, 2020

Posted on April 3, the tweet has collected over 21,900 likes and more than 1,900 retweets. So clearly it made many wonder what they are seeing.

The picture was earlier shared on Reddit as well where it collected over 37,000 upvotes.

The comments *section of the post*has quite a few reactions ranging from confused to amazed.

On Twitter, the picture has been turned into a meme. “If you see this garbage bin floating, you have been in the house too long,” wrote a Twitter user not unlike many others.

On Reddit, the comments section offered quite an array of reactions.

“I know what’s happening but I can’t fix my brain… this is great,” posted a Reddit user. “When you try to throw away all your helium balloons from your party,” explained another.

A Harry Potter fan speculated the spell used to get this bin to act this way. “Trashguardium leviosa!” they wrote. “Would also accept Bingardium Leviosaaaa!” chimed another.

Of course someone wanted to Shark Tank this whole thing. “This would make taking the bins out on Thursday night much easier. Does the floating continue or does it run out and have to be replaced?” wondered a commenter.

“Just in case you were as confused as me, that’s not a shadow that’s a puddle of water,” simplified a Reddit user. Ding-ding-ding!

So what’s your take on this bin?