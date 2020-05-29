News updates from Hindustan Times: ED attaches assets worth Rs 385 crore from AugustaWestland scam accused Rajiv Saxena and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 29, 2020 21:19 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ED attaches assets worth Rs 385 crore from AugustaWestland scam accused Rajiv Saxena

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets totalling Rs 385 crore belonging to AugustaWestland chopper scam accused Rajiv Saxena under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Read more.

Five dead in Assam floods; over 3.81 lakh people affected in seven districts

With two more deaths reported on Friday, the death toll in the first spate of floods this year in Assam rose to five. Over 3.81 lakh people in seven districts of the state are affected. Read more.

71 Shramik Special trains diverted due to congestion: Railway Board chairman

Only 1.85% of the total Shramik Special trains being run were diverted between May 20 and May 24 due to route congestion, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said on Friday adding that 71 trains had been diverted. Read more.

Maharashtra has few migrants left after 11.5 lakh return home, 8 Shramik trains cancelled

The Maharashtra government, as on Friday, has managed to send back nearly 11.5 lakh stranded migrant workers to their home states, mostly onboard around 800 Shramik Special trains that started operating on May 1, a senior IPS officer from the state police told HT. Read more.

Trump defends India-China mediation offer as effort to address PM Modi’s ‘mood’

US President Donald Trump has defended his offer to mediate the India-China border dispute saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been unhappy about the situation. Read more.

Bowlers shared jokes to overcome pain: Shahid Afridi recalls Virender Sehwag and Rahuld Dravid’s innings in Lahore Test against India

When India toured Pakistan in 2004 for a full series after a long gap due to the Kargil war, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid were the top performers in India’s 2-1 win over their arch-rivals. Read more.

‘Live, love and laugh. Keep this as the motto of your life. You will always be happy’: Bejan Daruwalla

Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla has passed away in Ahmedabad due to alleged Covid-19 complications aged 89. He was admitted in the hospital on ventilator support. Read more.

Who would have thought a video of two kids hugging will leave people this emotional. Here’s the reason

A video of two cousins hugging each other for the first time after several days is the wholesome content that may fill you up with sheer warmth and evoke a joyous feeling in your heart. Read more.

Parents protest against Chandigarh schools for charging fees during lockdown

Parents of students in at least five Chandigarh schools are protesting against charging tuition fees during Covid-19 lockdown. Schools, however, insist on being paid to cover expenses including staff salaries. Parents say schools have no right to charge fee unless they are taking online classes. The UT education department refuses to mediate between the two, having recently modified its March 29 order that had deferred payment of fees. Watch here.