ED attaches assets worth Rs 385 cr from AugustaWestland scam accused Rajiv Saxena

india

Updated: May 29, 2020 19:03 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets totalling Rs 385 crore belonging to AugustaWestland chopper scam accused Rajiv Saxena under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The assets include a villa in Palm Jumeirah (Dubai) worth 20 million Dirhams and money in five Swiss bank accounts totalling US dollars 45.5 million which all adds up to Rs 385 crore.