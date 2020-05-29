e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Who would have thought a video of two kids hugging will leave people this emotional. Here’s the reason

Who would have thought a video of two kids hugging will leave people this emotional. Here’s the reason

Shared by Facebook user Amber Collins, the video captures the reactions of two kids, Hucky Collins and Rozzie Arnett, after they hug each other.

it-s-viral Updated: May 29, 2020 20:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the kids hugging each other.
The image shows the kids hugging each other. (Facebook/Amber Collins)
         

A video of two cousins hugging each other for the first time after several days is the wholesome content that may fill you up with sheer warmth and evoke a joyous feeling in your heart. We won’t lie, there’s a chance that the emotions expressed in the video may leave you teary-eyed too - with happiness.

Shared by Facebook user Amber Collins, the video captures the reactions of two kids, Hucky Collins and Rozzie Arnett, after they hug each other. “Guaranteed to make you laugh and cry at the same time!” Collins wrote and we can see why that could happen. “We didn’t know how much this was really affecting our kids until this happened,” she added.

Turns out, the cousins grew up in the same locality and stay close to each other, reports WYMT. Their families have been practicing social distancing in their daily lives. However, finally, they decided to widen the parameters and let the kids hug. It’s the video of that very moment which has now wowed many.

With over 3.4 lakh views – and counting – this video has tugged at the heartstrings of many. It’s clear from all the love-filled and appreciative comments the video has received.

“My eyes are leaking,” wrote a Facebook user. “I cried so quickly,” wrote another. “This is so beautiful,” expressed a third.

“I’m bawling! So beautiful and breaks your heart at the same time!” wrote a fourth, expressing the exact emotion many felt while watching the video.

“We kind of started laughing when they started crying, because we’re like, ‘Wow.’ But then it kind of set in,” Jared, Rozzie’s father told WYMT. “Our laughs turned into cries. We were all bawling and crying when we realized what was happening in that moment,” he added.

As for the kids, they said that hugging and horsing around makes them feel connected. The time apart has been really hard on them and it’s a feeling they couldn’t put into words.

What do you think?

tags
top news
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89
LIVE: Maharashtra records 116 Covid-19 deaths in highest single-day toll
LIVE: Maharashtra records 116 Covid-19 deaths in highest single-day toll
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In