News updates from Hindustan Times: Fadnavis tells party workers ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’ and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 16:52 IST

Devendra Fadnavis, BJP’s Maharashtra CM, tells party workers ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’

Devendra Fadnavis, who became the Maharashtra CM for the second time in a row after a surprise early Saturday morning oath ceremony, while greeting party workers outside BJP office in Mumbai said “Modi hai toh mumkin hai.” Read more

Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking

Hours after Ajit Pawar revolted with a few MLAs and took oath as deputy chief minister, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said most of the MLAs were unaware of what was going on and have now started coming back. Read more

How BJP bagged Maharashtra and pipped Shiv Sena to the chief minister’s post

Preparations for the hushed, early morning swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai’s Raj Bhavan, where BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath of office as CM and deputy CM, were hurriedly executed, but senior BJP leaders on Saturday said the process of negotiations between the two parties were prolonged. Read more

Together in this fight with Pawar sahib: Uddhav after Ajit dashes Sena hopes

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday described his nephew Ajit Pawar’s decision to ally with the BJP as indiscipline and said the Devendra Fadnavis government would not be able to win a floor test in the assembly. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli obliterates Sachin Tendulkar’s record to reach massive feat

India captain Virat Kohli registered his 27th Test hundred on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Read more

Thalaivi teaser: Kangana Ranaut transforms into Jayalalithaa, shows her journey from ‘heroine’ to ‘hero’. Watch

The makers of Thalaivi, the upcoming biopic on the life and journey of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, have unveiled the first look poster and teaser of the film. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, who looks unrecognisable as the political leader. Read more

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a yellow silk outfit, her one of a kind Chanel bag worth Rs 2.5 lakhs steals the show

Last evening, Priyanka Chopra was spotted heading out of a party in a yellow silk co-ord apparel that worked perfectly for her, otherwise difficult to pull off my many. Read more