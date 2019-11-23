BJP-led govt formation in Maharashtra was in the works for a long time

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 12:40 IST

Preparations for the hushed, early morning swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai’s Raj Bhavan, where BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath of office as Chief Minister and deputy chief minister, were hurriedly executed, but senior BJP leaders on Saturday said the process of negotiations between the two parties were prolonged.

A senior Union minister, who hails from Maharashtra, was deputed to initiate talks with the NCP in April, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, but the regional satrap had a pre-condition for the BJP; it would have to snap ties with the Shiv Sena.

According to a BJP functionary privy to this meeting, talks reached a dead-end as the BJP did not warm up to the suggestion of severing ties with its oldest ally, even though disagreements between the Sena and the BJP over seat sharing had led to a strain in ties.

“There was a prolonged discussion on whether the BJP and the Sena, should go alone for the state polls as they had done in 2014. Apart from wrangling over seat sharing, the BJP has been embarrassed by the Sena’s frequent outbursts including over the issue of the Ram Temple,” said the person, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“…However, the BJP did not want to be seen as not taking the allies along. The RSS was also consulted, and the feedback was that the two parties that are ideologically in agreement should not part ways as it would go against the attempt to coalesce the Hindu votebank,” the BJP functionary added.

After the result of the Mahasrashtra assembly elections in October, the Sena’s insistence on rotating chief ministership that was resolutely opposed by the BJP’s state unit as well as the party high command, led to a series of backchannel talks with other parties including the NCP. Most of the negotiations were chaired by Rajya Sabha MP and party general secretary, Bhupender Yadav.

Yadav, who was in charge of the Maharashtra polls, spent time flying in and out of Mumbai ironing out differences with the Sena first and according to those aware of the developments with the NCP later. And all this, even as the Congress, Sena and NCP made known the intent to form government with Sena’s Uddhav Thackery at the CM.

On Friday, Yadav who as present in Parliament during the day made a quick dash to Mumbai, were he held meetings with Ajit Pawar.

Another BJP functionary said Govenor Koshiyari was informed about the developments late at night by Pawar himself and a report was immediately conveyed to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“The report to President Kovind was sent late last night. And a notification revoking President’s rule, imposed on November 12 was revoked at 5.47 am” the second functionary said.

He also said that the BJP which has 105 MLAs was confident of getting the support of 15 independent MLAs and after negotiations with Pawar fructified, the party made a dash to form government.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has claimed that his nephew Ajit Pawar had acted on his own.