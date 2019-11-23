e-paper
Prez rule revoked in Maharashtra hrs before Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar’s swearing in

According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 12:36 IST
Press Trust of India
The gazette notification regarding revocation of President rule was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am.
The gazette notification regarding revocation of President rule was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am.(HT Photo)
         

The BJP-NCP government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after the President’s rule, imposed in the state about a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am.

The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, hereby revoke the proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 12th day of November 2019, in relation to the state of Maharashtra with effect from the 23rd day of November 2019,” the proclamation signed by Kovind said.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Ajit Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President’s rule was revoked.

Maharashtra plunged into a political crisis when no party or alliance could form a government even 18 days after the declaration of the Assembly poll results, following which the President’s rule was imposed in the state on November 12.

