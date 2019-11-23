e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a yellow silk outfit, her one of a kind Chanel bag worth Rs 2.5 lakhs steals the show

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted last nice in a gorgeous yellow silk co-ord outfit complemented by a patent Chanel handbag as she was stepping out of a party.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 23, 2019 15:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Priyanka Chopra spotted in Mumbai last evening.
Priyanka Chopra spotted in Mumbai last evening.
         

Priyanka Chopra truly shines when it comes to pulling off the most unexpected outfits with elegance and style. Be it street fashion or classic style, minimal silhouettes or voluminous structures, PeeCee knows how to make the look work. The Sky Is Pink actor has been in India recently shooting for one of her Hindi films and we have been spotting her in a variety of looks. Last evening, Priyanka Chopra was spotted heading out of a party in a yellow silk co-ord apparel that worked perfectly for her, otherwise difficult to pull off my many.

 

The outfit featured flared pants and a tie-up blouse with a deep neckline and the choice of fabric was ideal for the look and the weather. She kept it minimal in terms of jewellery as she wore fine gold neckpieces in a stacked fashion that worked with the plunging neckline. She completed the look with gold hoops and maroon lips. She pulled back her hair into a casual bun and bold brows, one of her signatures.

One accessory that really stood out was the one of a kind Chanel handbag she carried that went well with the whole look. The patent bag featured an ivory tan handle and a Chanel gold logo.  This piece worth 3,500 dollars( Rs 2.5 Lakhs) is not available anymore to buyers.  

 

How to get the look?

Wearing co-ords can be tricky to it is essential as to what kind of texture and cut one is comfortable with as per body type and style preference. As the winter season is upon us, one can go for silk and similar fabrics. When wearing cor-ords one must keep in mind that look might not if overtly accessorised. It takes away from the silhouette which is the most significant appeal to such choices. You can go for minimal jewellery and casual footwear. On the make-up from one can experiment with bold make-up and hair. 


Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Together in this fight with Pawar sahib: Uddhav after Ajit dashes Sena hopes
Together in this fight with Pawar sahib: Uddhav after Ajit dashes Sena hopes
BJP-led govt formation in Maharashtra was in the works for a long time
BJP-led govt formation in Maharashtra was in the works for a long time
‘Will form Maharashtra govt with Sena, NCP’: Cong after Ajit Pawar’s stunner
‘Will form Maharashtra govt with Sena, NCP’: Cong after Ajit Pawar’s stunner
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress
BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress
Wore makeup, jewellery for videos at night: Girl tortured at Nithyananda ashram
Wore makeup, jewellery for videos at night: Girl tortured at Nithyananda ashram
Tendulkar reveals interesting story about historic 2001 Test vs Australia
Tendulkar reveals interesting story about historic 2001 Test vs Australia
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Fashion and Trends