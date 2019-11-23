Priyanka Chopra stuns in a yellow silk outfit, her one of a kind Chanel bag worth Rs 2.5 lakhs steals the show

fashion-and-trends

Priyanka Chopra truly shines when it comes to pulling off the most unexpected outfits with elegance and style. Be it street fashion or classic style, minimal silhouettes or voluminous structures, PeeCee knows how to make the look work. The Sky Is Pink actor has been in India recently shooting for one of her Hindi films and we have been spotting her in a variety of looks. Last evening, Priyanka Chopra was spotted heading out of a party in a yellow silk co-ord apparel that worked perfectly for her, otherwise difficult to pull off my many.





The outfit featured flared pants and a tie-up blouse with a deep neckline and the choice of fabric was ideal for the look and the weather. She kept it minimal in terms of jewellery as she wore fine gold neckpieces in a stacked fashion that worked with the plunging neckline. She completed the look with gold hoops and maroon lips. She pulled back her hair into a casual bun and bold brows, one of her signatures.

One accessory that really stood out was the one of a kind Chanel handbag she carried that went well with the whole look. The patent bag featured an ivory tan handle and a Chanel gold logo. This piece worth 3,500 dollars( Rs 2.5 Lakhs) is not available anymore to buyers.





How to get the look?

Wearing co-ords can be tricky to it is essential as to what kind of texture and cut one is comfortable with as per body type and style preference. As the winter season is upon us, one can go for silk and similar fabrics. When wearing cor-ords one must keep in mind that look might not if overtly accessorised. It takes away from the silhouette which is the most significant appeal to such choices. You can go for minimal jewellery and casual footwear. On the make-up from one can experiment with bold make-up and hair.





