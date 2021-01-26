News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers violate tractor parade protocol and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tractor march: Protesters flout undertaking; swords wielded, bus vandalised

The tractor march which was meant to be a peaceful protest aimed at only putting forward the issues the farmers are facing went berserk on Tuesday with the participants flouting the undertaking that the union leaders of the protesting farmers gave to the Delhi Police. Read more

R-Day: UP tableau displays Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Deepotsava celebration

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday displayed its cultural city of Ayodhya as a part of a tableau during the Republic Day parade in Delhi with the theme ‘Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh’. Read more

Health workers blame ‘confusing messages’ on missing Covid vaccine shot in UP

Allergy, being out of town and fever were some of the reasons cited by healthcare workers for giving the second round of the Covid vaccination on January 22 a miss. Some of them claimed they had received confusing text messages about the vaccination and hence could not make it. Read more

Ankita Lokhande shares unseen memories with Sushant Singh Rajput, posts photo with his family from her Patna trip

Actor Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared unseen memories with him and his family. She interacted with fans in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Monday and many fans wanted to know about him. Read more

The Brisbane chase: 'At Tea, if we have wickets in hand, we’ll take the game'

A Virat Kohli-less Indian batting may seem deflating to even the most optimistic. Add to it the ignominy of getting dismissed for their lowest Test score–36–against Australia in Adelaide. For the Indian team, the road ahead after that opening Test in Australia may have looked bleak. Read more

FAU-G game launches on Android phones: First impressions

After months of teasing, Fearless and United Guards (or FAU-G) has finally made it to Android smartphones. Widely claimed as an alternative to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), this new game is developed by nCORE Games that is owned by Vishal Gondal (who also heads GOQII). There is no confirmation when FAU-G will be arriving on iOS. Read more

Republic Day 2021: ITBP personnel hoist national flag at 17,000 feet in Ladakh, chant Vande Mataram

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) has posted a special video to commemorate the 72nd Republic Day of India. The video shows the soldiers braving the freezing temperatures to hoist the national flag at Ladakh. The clip has garnered several appreciative comments and wishes from netizens on Twitter. Read more

Watch: Rafale jets make debut at R-Day event as IAF performs stunning fly-past