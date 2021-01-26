Republic Day 2021: ITBP personnel hoist national flag at 17,000 feet in Ladakh, chant Vande Mataram
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) has posted a special video to commemorate the 72nd Republic Day of India. The video shows the soldiers braving the freezing temperatures to hoist the national flag at Ladakh. The clip has garnered several appreciative comments and wishes from netizens on Twitter.
“Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) men and women with national flag at Ladakh heights celebrating #Republic Day 2021 at 17,000 feet. Temperature is minus 25 degree Celsius,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. Nine personnel including women can be seen in the video as chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ resonate in the clip.
Check out the video:
Shared a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 3,400 views and tons of comments. People flooded the comments section with praises for the ITBP personnel. Many also wished them a Happy Republic Day with pictures of the National flag.
The K9 dog squad of ITBP has been entrusted with the task to provide security to the Rajpath area for the Republic Day parade. The squad includes dog breeds like Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd.
