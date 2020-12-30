News updates from Hindustan Times: FIR against cops for death of 20-yr-old in CAA protest in UP’s Bijnor and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 09:24 IST

FIR against cops for death of 20-year-old in Bijnor protest, cops say clubbed with other cases

Twenty-year-old Suleman was killed during protests against the new legislation on December 20. His family claims he was shot by the police during protest. Read more

Tribal distrust key factor in BJP’s consecutive state election defeats

Even in tribal-dominated areas in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls were held in November 2018, the party lost most of the seats reserved for STs. Read more

6 killed, including 2 minors, as car falls into canal near Delhi due to fog

Six people, including two minors, were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, apparently due to fog, police said on Monday. Read more

Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt to expand cabinet today

Currently, there are six ministers in Thackeray’s cabinet. The council of ministers can have up to 42 ministers and a chief minister. With 36 berths available, more than 30 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress are expected to take oath. Read more

Rise of fake news and echo chambers | Opinion

More insidious has been the slow seepage of bias and hate into every strata of society. Read more

‘Not far behind Gavaskar,’ Sourav Ganguly names biggest match-winner of his generation

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly picked the biggest match-winner of his generation and also said he was not far behind legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Read more

Good Newwz box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film beats Housefull 4, mints Rs 65 cr in first weekend

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, witnessed roughly 20% growth on Sunday with its three-day collections crossing Rs 50 crore. Read more