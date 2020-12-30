e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / India News / 6 killed, including 2 minors, as car falls into canal near Delhi due to fog

6 killed, including 2 minors, as car falls into canal near Delhi due to fog

Five other occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries in the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday, police said.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2019 07:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Noida
A view of dense fog cover. (Photo: ANI)
A view of dense fog cover. (Photo: ANI)
         

Six people, including two minors, were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, apparently due to fog, police said on Monday.

Five other occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries in the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday, they said.

“Altogether 11 people were on board the Maruti Ertiga. The car fell into the Kherli canal in the Dankaur area. All 11 were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead, while the remaining five are undergoing treatment,” a police spokesperson said.

Prima facie, the accident appeared to have taken place due to low visibility caused by fog, the official added.

According to the police, there was one more car accompanying the Ertiga and all the occupants were residents of Sambhal district who were on their way to Delhi.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh (35), Kishan Lal (50), Neeresh (17), Ram Khiladi (75), Mallu (12) and Netrapal (40), they said.

Further proceedings are underway, the police added.

tags
top news
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, disrupts rail traffic, airlines issue advisory
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, disrupts rail traffic, airlines issue advisory
Tribal distrust key factor in BJP’s consecutive state election defeats
Tribal distrust key factor in BJP’s consecutive state election defeats
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt to expand cabinet today
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt to expand cabinet today
Anti-defection law: Speakers may discuss curtailing own powers
Anti-defection law: Speakers may discuss curtailing own powers
On Day 1, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren withdraws Pathalgadi sedition cases
On Day 1, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren withdraws Pathalgadi sedition cases
Rise of fake news and echo chambers | Opinion
Rise of fake news and echo chambers | Opinion
JD(U) leader Kishor says seat-sharing in Bihar should be on 2015 winning ratio
JD(U) leader Kishor says seat-sharing in Bihar should be on 2015 winning ratio
Scuffle mars Delhi cricket association meeting
Scuffle mars Delhi cricket association meeting
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news