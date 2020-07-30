e-paper
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Focus on Indian culture highlights RSS influence on New Education Policy and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Focus on Indian culture highlights RSS influence on New Education Policy and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.’

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 08:59 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A boy walks as volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stand before 'Path Sanchalan' (route march).
A boy walks as volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stand before 'Path Sanchalan' (route march). (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy

The renaming of human resource development (HRD) ministry as education ministry, and the emphasis on Indian arts, languages, and culture reflect the Rashtriya Syawamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s influence on the New Education Policy (NEP). Read more here.

‘Maintaining fitness levels at this time is the most important thing’: India Hockey captain Manpreet Singh | Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Manpreet speaks on the life amid lockdown at SAI Center in Bengaluru, and the plans to prepare for Tokyo 2020. Read more here.

Antitrust hearing: Amazon, Facebook, Google grilled, Apple gets away a little easy

Compared to the Apple CEO, all the other three CEOs spent at least three times longer being questioned. While that’s great for Apple and Cook, it’s not that great for the businesses that build on Apple platforms. Read more here.

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Rakhi Post, Rakhi mailbox, online orders surge amid Covid-19

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan this year, Karnataka postal circle has introduced an online portal called Rakhi Post to deliver rakhis across the country amid the Covid-19 outbreak. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Monday, August 3. Read more here.

On The Record | Matchmaking in India: Regressive or reality?

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to filmmaker Smriti Mundhra on her latest Netflix release Indian Matchmaking. Watch here.

Abhishek Banerjee feels blessed to be an outsider: ‘Even the smallest of success becomes glory for me’

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee says if he was a star kid, the pressure would have been 200% higher than it is now. Read more here.

