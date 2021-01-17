News updates from Hindustan Times: Fog layer over entire stretch of Himalayan foothills all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fog layer over entire stretch of Himalayan foothills, from Punjab to Meghalaya

There is fog and low visibility across the Indo- Gangetic plains and northeast India, stretching from Punjab to Meghalaya, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

Concerns over Covaxin as some cite ‘lack of data’

Doctors from a prominent Delhi hospital and Tamil Nadu raised concerns over being administered the homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech as the nationwide vaccination programme kicked off on Saturday. Read more

First phase of panchayat polls in Himachal Pradesh today

Himachal Pradesh will witness panchayat polls on Sunday when first of the three-phased electoral exercise will take place. The voting will take place from 8 am to 4 pm. Read more

No Covid vaccination sessions planned on Sunday or Monday, Maharashtra health department clarifies

The Maharashtra health department late on Saturday, denied reports that it has cancelled the Covid-19 vaccination drive till Monday. The health authorities said no such drive was planned on Sunday or Monday. Read more

"The way he batted against Wasim, Akram made us believe he is special': Inzamam-ul-Haq praises Rahul Dravid

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq heaped praise on former India captain Rahul Dravid and shared his first thoughts about Dravid when the legendary cricketer had first burst onto the scenes in 1995-96. Read more

Suhana Khan wishes cousin Alia Chhiba on her birthday, shares videos

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana took to her Instagram to share a couple of video clips and pictures to wish her cousin Alia Chhiba on her birthday. Read here

NASA shares picture of ‘5 million years young and dazzling star cluster’

It isn't every day that one gets to witness ‘5 million years young and dazzling star cluster'. However, today must be a lucky day because that is exactly the sight that you're about to witness. That too all thanks to NASA. See here

Watch: BRO completes 110-feet bailey bridge in record time of 60 hours

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) finished the construction of a 110-feet bailey bridge at Kela Morh near Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in a record time of 60 hours on Jan 16. Watch