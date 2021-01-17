News updates from Hindustan Times: Fog layer over entire stretch of Himalayan foothills all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Fog layer over entire stretch of Himalayan foothills, from Punjab to Meghalaya
There is fog and low visibility across the Indo- Gangetic plains and northeast India, stretching from Punjab to Meghalaya, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more
Concerns over Covaxin as some cite ‘lack of data’
Doctors from a prominent Delhi hospital and Tamil Nadu raised concerns over being administered the homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech as the nationwide vaccination programme kicked off on Saturday. Read more
First phase of panchayat polls in Himachal Pradesh today
Himachal Pradesh will witness panchayat polls on Sunday when first of the three-phased electoral exercise will take place. The voting will take place from 8 am to 4 pm. Read more
No Covid vaccination sessions planned on Sunday or Monday, Maharashtra health department clarifies
The Maharashtra health department late on Saturday, denied reports that it has cancelled the Covid-19 vaccination drive till Monday. The health authorities said no such drive was planned on Sunday or Monday. Read more
"The way he batted against Wasim, Akram made us believe he is special': Inzamam-ul-Haq praises Rahul Dravid
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq heaped praise on former India captain Rahul Dravid and shared his first thoughts about Dravid when the legendary cricketer had first burst onto the scenes in 1995-96. Read more
Suhana Khan wishes cousin Alia Chhiba on her birthday, shares videos
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana took to her Instagram to share a couple of video clips and pictures to wish her cousin Alia Chhiba on her birthday. Read here
NASA shares picture of ‘5 million years young and dazzling star cluster’
It isn't every day that one gets to witness ‘5 million years young and dazzling star cluster'. However, today must be a lucky day because that is exactly the sight that you're about to witness. That too all thanks to NASA. See here
Watch: BRO completes 110-feet bailey bridge in record time of 60 hours
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) finished the construction of a 110-feet bailey bridge at Kela Morh near Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in a record time of 60 hours on Jan 16. Watch
Bike ambulance developed by CRPF, DRDO set to launch tomorrow
India gives Nepal 'iron clad' commitment on Covid-19 vaccine
With 4 queries and a jibe, Congress continues to question govt over vaccines
Govt willing to address apprehensions of protesting farmers: Agri minister
PM Modi pays tribute to MGR, inaugurates Chennai-Kevadiya train in election year
- PM Narendra Modi had announced at a public meeting in March 2019 in state capital that the Chennai Central railway station would be renamed after MGR following a request by the AIADMK-led government.
Kolkata-bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal
Congress claims India is paying more for Covishield doses, opposes export plan
Ram temple trust has received around ₹100 crore donation, says Champat Rai
Jammu and Kashmir to get more snow due to Western Disturbance, says IMD
- The Kashmir valley has been reeling under intense cold, leading to the freezing of water bodies and snowed roads and fields.
Shah to Cong: 'Why didn't you give ₹6,000 per year to farmers when in power?'
Congress, LF leaders hold seat-sharing talks in poll-bound West Bengal
Family of Hyderabad woman confined in UAE seeks Centre's help for repatriation
'Strength of terrorists in Kashmir valley lowest in decade': Top army commander
Section 144 of CrPC imposed in parts of Bhopal
BSP welcomes Covid-19 vaccination drive, says poor should be prioritised
