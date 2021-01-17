NASA shares picture of ‘5 million years young and dazzling star cluster’
It isn't every day that one gets to witness ‘5 million years young and dazzling star cluster'. However, today must be a lucky day because that is exactly the sight that you're about to witness. That too all thanks to NASA.
NASA shared this image on their official Instagram account on January 16. An informative caption accompanies the beautiful image. It reads, "How blue-tiful! Near the outskirts of the Small Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy about 200 thousand light-years away, lies this 5 million years young and dazzling star cluster known as NGC 602. Inside the star cluster, bright, blue, newly formed stars are blowing a cavity in this nebula, sculpting the inner edge of its outer portions, slowly eroding it away and eating into the material beyond".
The text further states an interesting fact. The caption goes on to say "Fun fact: Did you know that the color of a star is directly linked to its surface temperature? The hotter the star, the shorter the wavelength of light it will emit. The hottest of stars are blue or blue-white and the cooler ones are red or red-brown".
Check out the entire post here:
Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over one million likes and has also accumulated many appreciative comments.
Here's what people had to say about the post. One person said, "Magical".
Another individual wrote, "Thank you for sharing all of the pictures that show the beauty of our cosmos". "Beautiful picture," read one comment under the share.
What are your thoughts on this?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paraplegic climbs up skyscraper using wheelchair in Hong Kong for this cause
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials rescue 12-foot-long python in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mom gets puppy as gift, her reaction is too cute to handle. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deer gracefully walk in deep woods, video is amazing to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares picture of ‘5 million years young and dazzling star cluster’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris shares pics of her college days, says ‘Howard is home’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens can’t get enough of this shy puppy who just arrived at a shelter. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police’s ‘fizz-y vision’ post has an important message about road safety
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venomous eastern brown snake found swimming in family’s pool in Australia. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US tag on Joe the pigeon which suggests that it flew over 13,000 km deemed fake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian shares sweet Instagram post for daughter Chicago’s 3rd birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares picture of a barred spiral galaxy. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo climbs ladder all by himself to get on the roof, netizens are baffled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pawdorable: Doggos spin to If You’re Happy And You Know It in this cute video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA uses Mean Girls reference while sharing fascinating picture of Cigar galaxy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox