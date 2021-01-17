IND USA
The image shared by NASA has now created a stir among people.(Instagram/@nasa)
NASA shares picture of ‘5 million years young and dazzling star cluster’

“How blue-tiful!” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the picture.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:22 AM IST

It isn't every day that one gets to witness ‘5 million years young and dazzling star cluster'. However, today must be a lucky day because that is exactly the sight that you're about to witness. That too all thanks to NASA.

NASA shared this image on their official Instagram account on January 16. An informative caption accompanies the beautiful image. It reads, "How blue-tiful! Near the outskirts of the Small Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy about 200 thousand light-years away, lies this 5 million years young and dazzling star cluster known as NGC 602. Inside the star cluster, bright, blue, newly formed stars are blowing a cavity in this nebula, sculpting the inner edge of its outer portions, slowly eroding it away and eating into the material beyond".

The text further states an interesting fact. The caption goes on to say "Fun fact: Did you know that the color of a star is directly linked to its surface temperature? The hotter the star, the shorter the wavelength of light it will emit. The hottest of stars are blue or blue-white and the cooler ones are red or red-brown".

Check out the entire post here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over one million likes and has also accumulated many appreciative comments.

Here's what people had to say about the post. One person said, "Magical".

Another individual wrote, "Thank you for sharing all of the pictures that show the beauty of our cosmos". "Beautiful picture," read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

