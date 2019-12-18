News updates from Hindustan Times: Food may get costlier due to global prices, kharif yield and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 08:56 IST

Food may get costlier as global prices, kharif yield to hit household spends

A smaller kharif or summer crop, surging agricultural imports, and higher global food prices are likely to keep household food spending high in 2020, with the good news being that these will translate into higher farm incomes, according to analysts.

Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf will be remembered in the context of India-Pakistan relations as much for his four-point formula for settling the Kashmir issue as his foolhardy attempt to internationalise the matter through the intrusion in the Kargil sector of the Line of Control (LoC).

‘No BJP member in Ram temple trust, govt won’t spend on the project’: Amit Shah

No one from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be a member of the trust that will oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, dismissing media reports that he and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be part of the body that will be set up on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Indian-origin lawmakers take oath on Bhagwad Gita in UK’s House of Commons

British cabinet minister Alok Sharma and chief secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak took oath as members of the parliament in the new House of Commons on Tuesday holding the Bhagwad Gita, reflecting increasing diversity in the British parliament in recent years.

Star named after Indian scientist, exoplanet gets a Sanskrit name

A yellow-white dwarf star in the constellation Sextans, located 340 light years away, was on Tuesday named Bibha, which means “a light beam” and refers to Bibha Chowdhuri, a pioneering Indian scientist who was the first woman researcher-faculty at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in 1949.

India searching for the perfect outfit in 2nd ODI against West Indies

After going down in the first match in Chennai by 8 wickets, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side takes on a buoyant West Indies in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday at the ACA-VCA stadium in Viskhapatnam with the series on the line.

Ahead of Dabangg 3, revisit Bollywood’s iconic cops from Amitabh Bachchan to Ayushmann Khuranna

Salman Khan’s Robin-Hood (Chulbul) Pandey is coming back to the big screen with a bang. Dabangg 3 is all set to hit theatres on Friday and in anticipation, HT has compiled a list of seven more fearless and ferocious Bollywood cops that we have loved over the years.

