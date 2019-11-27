News updates from Hindustan Times: From Tihar, P Chidambaram sends some advice to Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition in Maharashtra and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:49 IST

From Tihar, P Chidambaram sends some advice to Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition in Maharashtra

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a sharp swipe at the BJP for its now-aborted attempt to come back to power in Maharashtra that he said, was the “most egregious violation of the Constitution’.

‘Will remain with NCP’: Ajit Pawar on his return to party after rebellion

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar last week, on Wednesday said he had never left the party.

“I never left the party. I was with the NCP, I am with the NCP and will remain with the NCP. Media has misreported about me in the last few days and I will react to it at an appropriate time,” Ajit Pawar said ahead of the oath by legislators in the assembly.

‘My responsibility is over’: Sanjay Raut as Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray set for new role as Maharashtra CM

Sanjay Raut has been at the front leading the efforts of his party, the Shiv Sena, in navigating the numbers as it held talks with the NCP and Congress to form the next government in Maharashtra. The 58-year-old Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday his responsibility is now over as his party’s chief Uddhav Thackeray is all set to take oath as the first member from the Thackeray family to become the chief minister of the western state.

Illegal migrants give tough time to security personnel on both sides of Indo-Bangladesh border

The increased movement of illegal migrants to Bangladesh is emerging as a new problem for the administration on both sides of India-Bangladesh border, officials have said.

In the past three weeks, around 300 illegal Bangladeshi migrants, who had allegedly crossed over from India, have been detained in Bangladesh and around 59 more are housed in a school in Howrah district of bordering West Bengal, they added.

Women who are anxious about their social status wear more revealing clothes

Some women may choose to wear revealing clothes due to status anxiety triggered by pressures of living in an economically unequal society, suggests new research.

Hotel Mumbai movie review: Dev Patel shines in cathartic cinematic experience; an antidote to populist propaganda

Exhilarating but never exploitative, Anthony Maras’ Hotel Mumbai does for the survivors of 26/11 what Paul Greengrass’ United 93 did for the heroes of 9/11. So of course it makes sense that it took over a year for the film to secure distribution in a country whose people it honours so graciously.

Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of West Indies T20I series, Sanju Samson named replacement

Ahead of the T20I series against West Indies, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out owing to a knee injury that he suffered during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20. Kerala batsman Sanju Samson has been named his replacement. Dhawan suffered a knee injury during Delhi’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 clash versus Maharastra. A final call regarding his availability will be taken soon.

