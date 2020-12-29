News updates from Hindustan Times| Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 20:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs

A government notification on Saturday set the retirement age of India’s soon to be named Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) at 65 years, which is three years more than the retirement age for the three service chiefs of the Indian military. Read more here.

‘Beginning of BJP’s end’: Oppn leaders after Hemant Soren takes charge as Jharkhand CM

Top opposition leaders said on Sunday the term of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren as the Jharkhand chief minister was the beginning of the end of the BJP-era in the country. Read more here.

Official parleys move to twitter as Governor-government spat continues in Bengal

The persisting acrimony between the West Bengal government and the Governor has progressed from the routine war of words on social media to now using it for official communication in the full glare of the public eye. Read more here.

Realme trademarks ‘SuperDart’ fast charging tech, to rival Xiaomi’s ‘SuperCharge Turbo’

Smartphone companies are aggressively working on more powerful and faster chargers for mobile devices. The latest to join the race is Realme. Read more here.

‘Not far behind Gavaskar,’ Sourav Ganguly names biggest match-winner of his generation

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who is regarded as one of India’s best captains, played with some of India’s greatest cricketers during his time. Read more here.

Thirsty koala stops cyclist for some water, video is making netizens cry

The terrible bushfires have snatched a huge amount of koala habitat for the past few weeks. A recent video where a thirsty koala stops a cyclist to ask for some water is breaking netizens’ hearts. Read more here.

Kushal Punjabi prayer meet: Wife Audrey Dolhen, friends Chetan Hansraj, Apurva Agnihotri attend

A prayer meet for actor Kushal Punjabi, who committed suicide on Thursday, was held in Mumbai on Sunday. The meet was attended by the actor’s parents, his wife, and his friends. Read more here.