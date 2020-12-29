Kushal Punjabi prayer meet: Wife Audrey Dolhen, friends Chetan Hansraj, Apurva Agnihotri attend

tv

A prayer meet for actor Kushal Punjabi, who committed suicide on Thursday, was held in Mumbai on Sunday. The meet was attended by the actor’s parents, his wife, and his friends from the television industry such as Chetan Hansraj, Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani, and others.

Also seen at the meet were Kavita Kaushik, Karanvir Bohra, Aamir Ali, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Manish Goel, and others. The late actor’s wife Audrey Dolhen, from whom he was reportedly estranged, was seen leaving the venue with her head covered. She was surrounded by family members as she entered a waiting car.

Kushal, who appeared in films such as Kaal and Lakshya as well as the reality show Fear Factor, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Friday, police said. The actor’s body was found by his parents around 2 am. He left behind a suicide note in which he said nobody should be held responsible for his death. “He was found dead by his parents around 2 am on Friday. His parents reached his building after he did not pick up their calls. He left a one-and-a-half page suicide note...” senior police inspector from Bandra police station Vijay Lakshmi Hiremath said, according to PTI.

Karanvir Bohra, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Manish Goel, Chetan Hansraj, Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani at Kushal Punjabi’s prayer meet. ( Varinder Chawla )

The actor’s death sparked renewed discussion about the importance of identifying and treating depression. Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote on social media on Friday that ‘we failed’ Kushal. She added, “Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. you have served your time in hell.” Farhan Akhtar, who directed Kushal in Lakshya, tweeted: “Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone’s behind at boot camp. You will be missed brother. Condolences to the family.”

Kushal was last seen on the big screen in Raj and DK’s 2017 film, A Gentleman. The director duo took to Twitter to express their condolences. Sharing a picture of the actor, they tweeted: “The interaction we had with Kushal Punjabi during our shoot showed a guy who was smart, funny, very talented... an all-rounder who was full of life! Terrible news! Rest in peace, Kushal! #RIPKushalPunjabi”.

The actor was 37 and is survived by his three-year-old son.

