Home / TV / Kushal Punjabi funeral: Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Drashti Dhami, Sushant Singh attend, see pics

Kushal Punjabi funeral: Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Drashti Dhami, Sushant Singh attend, see pics

A number of prominent names from the Indian television industry including Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Drashti Dhami, Sushant Singh attended the funeral of actor Kushal Punjabi.

tv Updated: Dec 28, 2019 14:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A number of TV personalities including Drashti Dhami, Karanvir Bohra and Sushant Singh paid their last respects to Kushal Punjabi at his funeral.
A number of TV personalities including Drashti Dhami, Karanvir Bohra and Sushant Singh paid their last respects to Kushal Punjabi at his funeral.(Vairnder Chawla)
         

Actor Kushal Punjabi’s funeral was held in Mumbai on Saturday. A number of personalities from the Indian television industry attended the funeral to pay their last respects.

Among those spotted were actors Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Tanaaz Irani with her husband Bakhtiyaar Irani and his sister, Delnaaz Irani. Actor Eijaz Khan was also present at the funeral, along with director and screenwriter, Ken Ghosh. Actors Drashti Dhami, popular for her role in Madhubala, was also seen at the funeral. Golmaal actor Vrajesh Hirjee was also present and so was model fashion model and TV host Diandra Soares. Sacred Games actor KubbraSait was spotted.

Karenvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani and Shabir Ahluwalia at the funeral.
Karenvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani and Shabir Ahluwalia at the funeral.

Actor Sushant Singh, who was recently allegedly asked to leave long-time TV series Saavdhan India for his views on the Citizenship Amendment Act, was also seen at the venue. Actor Karan V Grover attended with his wife.

 

Irani family including Tanaaz, Delnaaz and Bakhtiyaar, Sushant Singh, Golmaal actor Vrajesh Hirjee and TV actor Karan V Singh with his wife at the funeral.
Irani family including Tanaaz, Delnaaz and Bakhtiyaar, Sushant Singh, Golmaal actor Vrajesh Hirjee and TV actor Karan V Singh with his wife at the funeral.
Model Diandra Soares, director Ken Ghosh and actor Shenaz Treasury at the funeral.
Model Diandra Soares, director Ken Ghosh and actor Shenaz Treasury at the funeral.

 

 

Kushal Punjabi, who appeared in films such as Kaal and Lakshya as well as the reality show Fear Factor, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Friday, police said. Punjabi, whose body was found by his parents around 2 am, left behind a suicide note in which he said nobody should be held responsible for his death, a police official said.

Drashti Dhami, Karanvir Bohra, Sushant Singh and Sacred Games star KubbraSait at the funeral.
Drashti Dhami, Karanvir Bohra, Sushant Singh and Sacred Games star KubbraSait at the funeral.

 

Also read: Salman Khan visits sister Arpita, niece Ayat in hospital with Iulia Vantur, jokes ‘bas kisike baap nahi bane’

His parents went to his home at St Andrews Road after he did not pick up his phone. Punjabi is survived by his son Kian, parents, sisters and his wife from whom he was reportedly estranged. “He was found dead by his parents around 2 am on Friday. His parents reached his building after he did not pick up their calls. He left a one-and-a-half page suicide note...” senior police inspector from Bandra police station Vijay Lakshmi Hiremath said, according to PTI. His suicide note said all his property should be divided between his parents, son and sisters.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

(With PTI inputs)

