News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions and all the latest news

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:08 IST

Coronavirus update: Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions

The government has identified at least 500 entities in the field of diagnostics, drugs, ventilators, protection gear, disinfecting systems,etc, as an effort to map coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related technology capabilities in start-ups, academia, research and development labs and industry, in an effort to bolster its ability to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Read full story here.

Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, third highest in country after Kerala and Maharashra: A statewise tally

On Monday, the Ministry of Health updated the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,251. The figure includes 1,117 active cases, 101 cases of recoveries and 32 deaths.

Read full story here.

Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine

By early March, Covid-19 cases were surging across the world and in India. A lockdown in the country was several days away. Ignoring the pandemic, an estimated 2500 Sunni Muslim men belonging to several nationalities, each identically dressed in white gowns and skullcaps, checked into a five-storey house called Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, part of a year-round routine.

Read full story here.

Yogi Adityanath’s last warning to errant officials is 2 words: ‘Sudhar Jao’

Noida district magistrate BN Singh who was told to shut up during a meeting chaired to review the surge of Covid-19 cases in the district isn’t the first bureaucrat to have been called out by Yogi Adityanath.

Read full story here.

Internet Archive’s National Emergency Library will offer 1.4 million e-books for free

With people stuck at home due to the coronavirus lockdown, Internet Archive, the American digital library, has opened the National Emergency Library.

Read full story here.

This hearing impaired doggo just won netizens’ hearts. Watch

Misunderstandings are usually not cute at all and if anything, just a hassle in any fruitful relationship. But trust this canine cutie named Tucker to introduce us to a misunderstanding that is actually making netizens smile!

Read full story here.

‘Bit like Ashes’: Australian Test captain’s huge comment on rivalry with India

Australian Test captain Tim Paine has made a huge comment about the rivalry with Team India. Paine, who was in charge when Australia lost their first ever home series to India in 2018/19, compared the rivalry between the two teams to the Ashes.

Read full story here.

Life in the times of Lockdown: Why I regret buying that Zara dress over a kettle

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown, most of us corporate slaves rejoiced. We didn’t care that we could possibly die from the apocalyptic coronavirus, we were just glad that our tired bodies and minds would finally feel the warm embrace of ‘work from home’.

Read full story here.