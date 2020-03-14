News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt notifies Yes Bank’s restructuring plan, moratorium to be lifted in ‘3 working days’ and all the latest news

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 09:29 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt notifies Yes Bank’s restructuring plan, moratorium to be lifted in ‘3 working days’

The Union cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had on Friday approved the Yes Bank rescue plan backed by the State Bank of India (SBI). The restructuring plan was notified with details on Saturday according to which the moratorium that was imposed on March 5 will be lifted within three working days. Read more

India fights coronavirus on war footing as it records second death

India recorded its second coronavirus disease (Covid-19) fatality on Friday as the pandemic continued to spread in the country, sickening seven more people and forcing more states to order restrictions on businesses, educational institutions and public gathering even as authorities faced new challenges in keeping people from potentially infecting others. Read more

‘No cause for celebrations’: Local residents indifferent to Farooq’s release

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah will be released from detention after months of custody under the Public Safety Act or PSA, officials said on Friday. Many locals, however, were not enthused by his release. Read more

MBBS graduate, friends kill man over ice cream, arrested

A 27-year-old man, out to celebrate his MBBS graduation, allegedly beat a man to death with the help of his brothers and three friends on Thursday morning after a spat over refusal of an ice-cream treat. Read more

Sanjay Manjrekar axed from BCCI’s commentary panel, may not be included in IPL 2020: Report

Former India batsman and now a renowned broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar has been reportedly dropped from the commentary panel of BCCI. Manjrekar, who has been a regular feature in the commentary box during India’s home matches for the past couple of years or so, may not be included in IPL 2020 too. Read more

On Aamir Khan’s birthday, here’s proof that he has always bounced back after disasters like Thugs of Hindostan

A lot is at stake for Aamir Khan this year. As the actor turns 55 on Saturday, and in 2020 will be hoping for a bounce back after the critical and commercial disaster of his last release, Thugs of Hindostan. Read more