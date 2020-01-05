News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt on ‘targeted killing’ of Sikh man in Pakistan and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 17:03 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

‘Stop preaching sermons’: Govt on ‘targeted killing’ of Sikh man in Pakistan

India on Sunday strongly condemned the “targeted killing” of a minority Sikh community member in Pakistan’s Peshawar. Read more.

‘If you have suggestions…’: Arvind Kejriwal reacts to Amit Shah’s ‘abuses’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday responded to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union home minister Amit Shah’s charges of not doing enough for the Capital’s development with a request. Read more.

‘No grounds to keep Chandrashekhar Azad in jail, send him to AIIMS immediately’: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday lashed out at the Centre for its “policy of oppressing” dissent as she demanded the transfer of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to a hospital. Read more.

Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist

The internet is a treasure trove when it comes to churning out pictures of bizarre and weird restaurants and food menus. A recent tweet by business tycoon Anand Mahindra is a hilarious addition to the pile. Read more.

Deepika Padukone on birthday: Ranveer Singh always does something special, we make sure we spend quality time with each other

It seems to be a great time for Deepika Padukone. The actor is not just celebrating her 34th birthday on Sunday but is also awaiting the release of her film. In an interview, the actor shares that she is not a big birthday person, but she does not mind the frills which come with the occasion. Read more.

Suhana Khan, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan: Best and worst dressed celebrities this week

It’s the first week of January, and we spotted several celebrities looking super fancy as they rang in the new year with their celebrations. Here’s a look at this week’s best and worst dressed celebrities. Read more.