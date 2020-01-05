e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
‘If you have suggestions…’: Arvind Kejriwal reacts to Amit Shah’s ‘abuses’

Amit Shah had taken a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of coming to power by misleading people with a host of promises while addressing BJP workers in New Delhi.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 16:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the first townhall meeting to discuss 'AAP ka Report Card', at Malavankar Auditorium in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the first townhall meeting to discuss 'AAP ka Report Card', at Malavankar Auditorium in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday responded to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union home minister Amit Shah’s charges of not doing enough for the Capital’s development with a request.

In his reaction to the BJP leader’s comments, the Aam Aadmi Party chief accused Shah of abusing him.

“I heard the entire speech of the home minister, Shri Amit Shah. I thought he would point out the shortcomings of our work and talk about the development of Delhi. But he did not say anything except abusing me,” the chief minister tweeted.

“If he has suggestions for Delhi, then he should talk about them, we will implement good suggestions in the next five years,” he said.

Amit Shah sounded confident about forming the next government in Delhi, where elections are likely to be held early this year, as he said someone can mislead people once but not all the time.

“I urge the people of Delhi to seek report of the work undertaken by the Arvind Kejriwal government while being in power for the past five years,” the Union minister said.

Before Shah’s attack, the BJP’s Delhi unit had released an “aarop patra” or a chargesheet against the Kejriwal-led government last month slamming it for “misguiding and befooling” the people of Delhi in the last five years.

The opposition party in Delhi had also said the AAP “failed” to fulfil the promises it made before the last assembly election in 2015.

The AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 polls. And this time, the party has adopted “70 out of 70” as its poll slogan.

