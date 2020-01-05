‘Stop preaching sermons’: Govt on ‘targeted killing’ of Sikh man in Pakistan

india

The government on Sunday condemned the “targeted killing” of a minority Sikh community member in Pakistan’s Peshawar. The incident comes close on the heels of vandalism and desecration of Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, urged Pakistan to act in defence of their own minorities instead of “preaching sermons” about it to other countries. The government also urged Pakistan to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

“India strongly condemns the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur,” the MEA said.

A Sikh man was killed in Peshawar by an unidentified person, according to reports in Pakistan media. The incident comes two days after the attack on the gurdwara in Pakistan that led to protests and condemnation across India on , with the demonstrators shouting slogans against the Pakistani government and leaders cutting across party lines demanding strict action against the culprits.

The government, expressing concern at the “vandalism carried out at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara”, called on the Pakistani authorities to ensure the safety and security of Sikhs in the country.

“Strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in desecration of the holy gurdwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community. In addition, government of Pakistan is enjoined to take all measures to protect and preserve the sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and its surroundings,” said a statement by the MEA.

The MEA today said these “reprehensible actions” followed the forcible abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the shrine built at the birthplace of Sikhism founder in Pakistan, was surrounded by an angry mob on Friday who threatened to occupy it if people detained in connection with the alleged forcible conversion of the Sikh woman were not released.