India should press for arrest, prevent attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib: Sonia Gandhi

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 21:55 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday condemned the “unwarranted and unprovoked” mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the birthplace of Guru Nanak.

Expressing concern over the incident, she called upon the Indian government to immediately take up the issue with Pakistani authorities to ensure the safety of pilgrims and adequate security for the historic shrine to prevent any future damage.

“The Government of India should also press for immediate registration of a case, arrest and action against the culprits,” she said in a statement.

An unruly mob on Friday evening reportedly attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. According to reports, hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones. Initial reports suggested the group was led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted a Sikh girl called Jagjit Kaur. She is the daughter of the gurdwara’s pathi.

On Friday, Sikh political leaders too appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene and save the historic shrine from any damage.

The government expressed concern at the “vandalism carried out at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara” and members of Pakistan’s Sikh minority being “subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib”. It called on the Pakistani authorities to ensure the safety and security of Sikhs.