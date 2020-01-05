Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 16:31 IST

The internet is a treasure trove when it comes to churning out pictures of bizarre and weird restaurants and food menus. A recent tweet by business tycoon Anand Mahindra is a hilarious addition to the pile.

In the tweet posted a few hours ago, the Mahindra group chairman, shared the menu of a restaurant. But the content of the menu is quite an irony. The menu claims that it is a pure veg restaurant yet the dishes listed are; veg fish fry, veg chicken rice and even veg mutton dosa!

“An example of how Incredible India really is. For millennia we have known how to harness the power of mind over matter. Veg, Non-Veg, what’s the difference? It’s all in the mind,” Mahindra wrote in the caption.

An example of how Incredible India really is. For millennia we have known how to harness the power of mind over matter. Veg, Non-Veg, what’s the difference? It’s all in the mind...😄 pic.twitter.com/U1x1LEvij6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 5, 2020

Posted on January 5, the photo has garnered over 4,000 likes.

The tweet has made netizens share a good laugh about how the taste of the dishes will be. While some gave different explanations, others were just confused about the ingredients of the dishes.

What do you think about this weird menu?