News updates from Hindustan Times: Government trying to destroy farmers, alleges Rahul Gandhi and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘Mark my words…’: Rahul Gandhi says Centre will be forced to repeal farm laws
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed confidence in the ongoing agitation by farmers’ unions at Delhi’s borders and claimed that the government would be forced to repeal the farm laws introduced by the government. Read more
Delhi government relieves teachers from bird flu duties
Delhi government on Thursday announced that teachers were being relieved from field duties related to the prevention of avian influenza (bird blue) in the national Capital. Read more
'Covaxin, Covishield properly tested and are safe': Madhya Pradesh CM
Two days ahead of the nationwide coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination drive, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that Covaxin and Covishield vaccines are safe. Read more
Google pauses all political ads in wake of attack on US Capitol
Google suspended all political advertising after last week's attack on the US Capitol to avoid incitement of more violence, said the company's spokesperson on Wednesday. Read more
'He's going to be even more threatening in India': Gautam Gambhir expects Jasprit Bumrah to be lethal against England
Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has urged the Indian team management to be careful with Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management during the home series against England. Read more
WhatsApp privacy policy debate: Indian government monitoring developments, may step in soon
Even as the privacy debate around WhatsApp rages on, the government of India might finally be stepping in, as per reports. WhatsApp's recent change in privacy policy has users cornered into either accepting it or giving up the messaging app next month when the policy comes into play. Read more
Priyanka Chopra wears chic top with pyjamas for video calls, we totally relate
The last year has been full of video calls and virtual meetups. It was the internet that helped us survive through the worldwide lockdown where we kept in touch with our closed ones and were able to Work From Home. However, a lot of people are still avoiding travel as much as they can and making things work online. Priyanka Chopra is one of them. Read more
‘Just like her mom’: Dance video of Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy wins people over
A video of Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has now created a buzz online. Shared by her grandmother Tina Knowles, the video shows the 9-year-old rocking the dance floor with her amazing moves. Read more
Watch| ‘2021 will be celebrated as Golden Victory Year’: Army Chief at Veterans’ Day
In 2 Bihar villages, over 35 birds found dead, no samples taken before burial
- Earlier, more than 125 chickens were found dead in an agricultural field near Patedhi Tilak village under the same police station of the district, sparking panic among villagers.
Plea in HC says new WhatsApp policy violates right to privacy
‘In interest of farmers’, member Mann opts out of SC committee
CBI books 4 of its own personnel for involvement in alleged bribery racket
- The four men allegedly took huge bribes for compromising investigation into bank fraud against some companies.
Both doses should be of same vaccine; pregnant, lactating women must avoid
After 10-month long Covid-19 isolation, Naveen Patnaik holds 1st public meet
- For Thursday’s meeting in Kalahandi, 2500 people were allowed into a barricaded area after they tested negative for Covid-19.
Bharatpur hooch tragedy toll rises to 7, district excise officer, cops suspended
- Three other men who were being treated in Bharatpur were referred to Jaipur on Thursday morning after their condition deteriorated.
‘Working on bringing home 16 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters’: MEA
- Last week, another 23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for almost seven months began their journey home after a crew change was arranged for their vessel at a Japanese port.
India, Oman hold discussions on bilateral cooperation
Darshan Pal welcomes Mann’s decision to recuse himself
- Earlier on Thursday, Mann recused himself from the committee and said that his allegiance remains with farmers across the country.
On Twitter, health minister Harsh Vardhan dispels myths about Covid-19 vaccines
47 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
Covid-19 caller tune with Amitabh's voice to be replaced with new one: Report
NCP to decide Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's fate over rape allegations
- NCP chief Sharad Pawar said a decision on Dhananjay Munde should not be delayed.
Go to Delhi, BS Yediyurappa dares BJP MLAs dejected with cabinet expansion
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa remained unfazed despite widespread grumblings by BJP lawmakers and advised them to go to Delhi and complain to the party's national leadership.
