Delhi government relieves teachers from bird flu duties
Delhi government on Thursday announced that teachers were being relieved from field duties related to the prevention of avian influenza (bird blue) in the national Capital.
The move comes a day after a group of teachers, along with civil defence volunteers, were deployed at various borders to check and report any illegal transportation of poultry or live birds into Delhi. Teachers, however, urged deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday to withdraw the order.
In an order issued on Thursday, Sisodia said, “It’s been brought to my notice that teachers are being deployed by some district magistrates in field duties related to enforcement of the notification to prevent ingress of the avian influenza (bird flu) in NCT of Delhi.”
“Teachers are not meant for this kind of duty and they are all busy with online classes. Moreover, for students of classes 10 and 12, the government has already announced special practical classes from Monday onwards i.e; January 18, 2021.It is, therefore, directed that no deployment of teachers is permitted for duties related to the prevention of ingress of the avian influenza (bird flu) in NCT of Delhi,” Sisodia said in the order.
The Delhi government teachers association welcomed the move. “We are so grateful that the education minister promptly acted on our request. It’s an extra burden on schools since the majority of the teachers are already deployed in Covid-19 related duties. Besides, it’s really humiliating for the teachers,” said Ajay Veer Singh, general secretary of the association.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In 2 Bihar villages, over 35 birds found dead, no samples taken before burial
- Earlier, more than 125 chickens were found dead in an agricultural field near Patedhi Tilak village under the same police station of the district, sparking panic among villagers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in HC says new WhatsApp policy violates right to privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘In interest of farmers’, member Mann opts out of SC committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI books 4 of its own personnel for involvement in alleged bribery racket
- The four men allegedly took huge bribes for compromising investigation into bank fraud against some companies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Both doses should be of same vaccine; pregnant, lactating women must avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 10-month long Covid-19 isolation, Naveen Patnaik holds 1st public meet
- For Thursday’s meeting in Kalahandi, 2500 people were allowed into a barricaded area after they tested negative for Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharatpur hooch tragedy toll rises to 7, district excise officer, cops suspended
- Three other men who were being treated in Bharatpur were referred to Jaipur on Thursday morning after their condition deteriorated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Working on bringing home 16 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters’: MEA
- Last week, another 23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for almost seven months began their journey home after a crew change was arranged for their vessel at a Japanese port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Oman hold discussions on bilateral cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darshan Pal welcomes Mann’s decision to recuse himself
- Earlier on Thursday, Mann recused himself from the committee and said that his allegiance remains with farmers across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Twitter, health minister Harsh Vardhan dispels myths about Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
47 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 caller tune with Amitabh's voice to be replaced with new one: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP to decide Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's fate over rape allegations
- NCP chief Sharad Pawar said a decision on Dhananjay Munde should not be delayed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Go to Delhi, BS Yediyurappa dares BJP MLAs dejected with cabinet expansion
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa remained unfazed despite widespread grumblings by BJP lawmakers and advised them to go to Delhi and complain to the party's national leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox