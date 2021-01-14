'He's going to be even more threatening in India': Gautam Gambhir expects Jasprit Bumrah to be lethal against England
- India vs Australia: Gambhir expects Bumrah to be the leader of India' pace attack for time to come and to ensure that, it is important for the team management to not allow Bumrah to burn out.
Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has urged the Indian team management to be careful with Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management during the home series against England. Gambhir expects Bumrah to be the leader of India' pace attack for time to come and to ensure that, it is important for the team management to not allow Bumrah to burn out.
Also Read | 'Ashwin was crawling on floor, couldn’t get up,' reveals wife Prithi Narayan
"See again, he hasn’t played a Test match in India till now, Has he? He hasn’t. So, I’m sure the Indian team management has looked after Jasprit Bumrah reasonably well. They have actually used him in places like England, South Africa and Australia, where he has got to be even more threatening," Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.
Also Read | Kerala’s Mohammed Azharuddeen lights up Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 37-ball ton
"I’m not saying he is not going to be threatening in India. He is going to be even more threatening in India, where wickets can get low and slow and he can reverse the ball really well. But then again, you got to look after him as well, because he is going to be the leader of the attack for a very long time, so him being fit is very important, so when India plays England for the 4th Test match. I know, yes, Mohd Shami is unfit, Ishant Sharma is unfit, Umesh Yadav is unfit but you can’t afford to play Jasprit Bumrah all the 4 Test matches, it will be very unfair on him."
Also Read | Muralitharan picks between Ashwin and Lyon to get to 800 Test wickets
Ever since his debut for India in 2018, Bumrah is yet to feature in a Test on home soil. With England touring India for four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs, India will be embarking on back-to-back long series. With plenty of injury concerns emerging in Australia, it is imperative for India to manage their cricketers better. Bumrah is the recent to hit the injury list and due to an abdominal strain, the fast bowler may not make it to India’s XI for the Brisbane Test and given his sheer quality, Gambhir feels India will be better off being selective in Bumrah’s selection.
"His quality. It’s just his quality and the lengths he bowls, and the amount of pressure he puts the batsman under," Gambhir pointed out. "Whether he is bowling with an old ball or a new ball. From the time he started, the ball which goes away from the right hand and he is able to bring the ball back in, has made it even more dangerous."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muralitharan picks between Ashwin and Lyon to get to 800 Test wickets
- India vs Australia: With 377 and 396 wickets respectively, Ashwin and Lyon are the two premier Test spinners of the current era, but do either of them have what it takes to get to Muralitharan's feat of 800 Test wickets?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's going to be even more threatening in India': Gambhir on Bumrah
- India vs Australia: Gambhir expects Bumrah to be the leader of India' pace attack for time to come and to ensure that, it is important for the team management to not allow Bumrah to burn out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's a real possibility': Lee feels win at Gabba won't be a 'miracle' for India
- India vs Australia: Brett Lee admits that India will be missing experience in their fast-bowling department with Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav ruled out and doubts lingering over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, but by no means will the possibility of India winning in Brisbane be a miracle.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ian Chappell advises Tim Paine to ‘shut up and get on with the job’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batting coach Rathour gives major update on Bumrah’s availability for 4th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: ‘Can’t wait to get you to the Gabba’
- India vs Australia: As far as threats go, Australian captain Tim Paine’s sledge to R Ashwin - “can’t wait to get you to the Gabba” - is a pretty potent one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Walking Wounded: Injury-hit India 'A' face Australia in 'Test' of new decade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Predicted XI for 4th Test: Thakur, Kuldeep and Saha likely for Gabba Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ashwin was crawling on floor, couldn’t get up,' reveals wife Prithi Narayan
- India vs Australia: R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayan explained the insurmountable amount of pain her husband was in, and how she was awed seeing Ashwin dig out to probably play the innings of his life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand's Sophie Devine slams fastest century in women's T20 cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala’s Mohammed Azharuddeen lights up Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 37-ball ton
- Mohammed Azharuddeen, 26, slammed a 37-ball century, the joint-fastest by an Indian player in the format as Kerala gunned down Mumbai’s 197-run target.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon looks forward to his 100th Test at bouncy Gabba
- India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon has been in blistering form in India-Australia Test series; 23 wickets in 2014-15, 19 in 2016-17 and 21 in 2018-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara and the virtues of slowness
- India vs Australia: Strike rates are an integral part of cricket of course; in limited overs games, in T20s in particular, strike rate is king, but does it have a role in Test matches?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: Harris replaces injured Pucovski for Brisbane Test
- India vs Australia: Will Pucovski has been ruled of the series decider against India because of a shoulder injury he sustained while fielding in his Test debut for Australia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox