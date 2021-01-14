Priyanka Chopra wears chic top with pyjamas for video calls, we totally relate

The last year has been full of video calls and virtual meetups. It was the internet that helped us survive through the worldwide lockdown where we kept in touch with our closed ones and were able to Work From Home. However, a lot of people are still avoiding travel as much as they can and making things work online. Priyanka Chopra is one of them.

The actor who is currently gearing up for her upcoming release The White Tiger has been doing promotions online and attending events on video calls. Priyanka recently shared an Instagram post and a couple of stories showcasing how she is doing all of that. Work From Home attires also got a new meaning during the lockdown. It was always boardroom aesthetic on top for the zoom meeting with pyjamas at the bottom. Chopra also falls in the same category.

The actor recently showed her press day outfit for The White Tiger and let us tell you, we relate. The 38-year-old wore a pearl white satin top. The full-sleeved figure-fitting top also featured a tie detail at the neck. She teamed the top with a pair of velvet pyjamas and a pair of slippers. Priyanka posted her outfit on Instagram and captioned it, "Zoom life... Business on the top... And the bottom... well... you know (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra all set for video calls(Instagram story/priyankachopra)

Well, that was not all, Priyanka also did her own makeup for the zoom session. Her glam featured on-point brows, subtle eyeshadow with matching blush teamed with mascara-laden lashes and light plum lipstick. The actor accessorised her look with a pair of pearl drop earrings and tied her hair in a bun. She shared the picture with the caption, "DIY Glam. How’d I do? (#TheWhiteTiger Press Junket day) (sic)."

This is not the first time that Priyanka Chopra has posted her Work From Home attire with us.

On the proffesional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger. The movie that is set to release on January 22, 2021, also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4 and has completed shooting for Text For You.

