Priyanka Chopra's killer looks sizzle up Internet, Alia Bhatt-Mindy Kaling react
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas set fans on frenzy as breathtaking pictures from her London photoshoot take the Internet by storm. Here’s what Alia Bhatt and Mindy Kaling have to say about ‘The Power of Priyanka’
From being crowned Miss World in 2000 to bewitching the Bollywood industry with stellar work and carving a niche for herself in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become a global icon in just two decades but calls it only the beginning of her career. While Priyanka’s power in being one of the most influential Indian actor is well established, her dominion in the fashion world has also left many smitten and her latest pictures from a photoshoot in London are enough to back our claim.
Seizing the weekend attention, Priyanka flooded the Internet with ravishing pictures as she turned the cover girl for The Sunday Times Style magazine. In one of the pictures, The White Tiger star is seen donning an all green attire that came with a balloon-sleeved top and a pair of straight fit trousers.
In another frame, the diva flaunted her well-toned legs as she dolled up in a monochromic gown with yellow floral print and completed the look with a pair of contrastic red dramatic footwear. Pulling back her hair in a bun, Priyanka left her fringes falling on her forehead as she struck sultry poses for the camera.
The cover features PeeCee in an orange coloured collar dress with net detailing which were contrasted with a pair of maroon heels and accessorised with silver anklets.
From embellished gowns to chic woollen wear that redefined fashion, Priyanka made sure that set left enough sartorial cues for the fashion police to stay on their toes and take note.
Quick to respond, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt commented, “Boss” and punctuated it with red heart emojis while American star Mindy Kaling gushed, “So cool” sic.
When she is not busy slaying in alluring looks or essaying a challenging character on screen, Priyanka juggles the role of an executive producer for several projects, investes in tech and runs a foundation to help educate the poor while also shouldering the responsibilityp of Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
