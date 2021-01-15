News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt welcomes SC order on farmers' agitation
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Govt welcomes SC order on farmers' agitation', says agriculture minister Tomar
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday that the government welcomed the Supreme Court decision to stay the implementation of the three farm laws till further notice and to form a four-member committee to resolve the issue between farmers and the Centre.
Don’t test our patience: Army chief to China on LAC row
In a strong message to China amid the ongoing border standoff in eastern Ladakh, army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said while India was committed to resolving the row through military and diplomatic talks, “no one should commit the mistake of testing our patience.”
Covid-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi to address the nation on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on January 16 morning to start Covid-19 vaccination in India. The vaccination campaign, marking the final phase in India’s long battle against the pandemic, will be held daily from 9am to 5pm, barring the days earmarked for routine immunisation programme.
President Kovind donates ₹5 lakh for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya
VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar, Govind Dev Giri, the treasure of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust, and former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra, who heads the temple construction committee, were part of the delegation that met the President.
WHO-led team in China will start meetings online from quarantine
Their arrival at the city in central China on Thursday was disrupted by the absence of two members who failed coronovirus antibody tests in Singapore.
PM Modi lauds India's Aatmanirbhar Mission in Manorama Year Book
‘Don’t test our patience’: Gen Naravane’s blunt message to China on LAC row
- The army chief said India had given a fitting response to the (Chinese) conspiracy to unilaterally change the status quo in the Ladakh theatre where the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have deployed more than 100,000 combat-ready soldiers and advanced weaponry.
'Seek approval before initiating action against poll officials': EC tells states
- The EC said that the victimisation creates an atmosphere of fear that conveys to the upright, steadfast and sincere officers that they can be “taken to task anytime”.
114 people test positive for UK variant of coronavirus
'Will not talk to SC-appointed committee,' reiterates farmers' union
Won't go to Committee constituted by SC, will only talk to Centre: Rakesh Tikait
Air quality remains 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad
12 senior doctors to be the first to get Covid-19 vaccine in Assam
NGT forms committee to look into plea alleging illegal mining in Odisha
Gujarat govt examining anti-conversion laws enacted by UP, MP: Patel
Talks between govt, farmers' unions over farm laws end; next round on Jan 19
Covid vaccine drive to be held at 10 centres in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
New weather radars set up in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh
CBI arrests Rose Valley chit fund owner’s wife in Kolkata
News updates from Hindustan Times: Nitish upset with questions on Indigo manager
