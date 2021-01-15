Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Govt welcomes SC order on farmers' agitation', says agriculture minister Tomar

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday that the government welcomed the Supreme Court decision to stay the implementation of the three farm laws till further notice and to form a four-member committee to resolve the issue between farmers and the Centre.

Don’t test our patience: Army chief to China on LAC row

In a strong message to China amid the ongoing border standoff in eastern Ladakh, army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said while India was committed to resolving the row through military and diplomatic talks, “no one should commit the mistake of testing our patience.”

Covid-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi to address the nation on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on January 16 morning to start Covid-19 vaccination in India. The vaccination campaign, marking the final phase in India’s long battle against the pandemic, will be held daily from 9am to 5pm, barring the days earmarked for routine immunisation programme.

President Kovind donates ₹5 lakh for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar, Govind Dev Giri, the treasure of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust, and former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra, who heads the temple construction committee, were part of the delegation that met the President.

WHO-led team in China will start meetings online from quarantine

Their arrival at the city in central China on Thursday was disrupted by the absence of two members who failed coronovirus antibody tests in Singapore.

