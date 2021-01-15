IND USA
President Ram Nath Kovind. (HT file)
india news

President Kovind donates Rs5 lakh for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar, Govind Dev Giri, the treasure of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust, and former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra, who heads the temple construction committee, were part of the delegation that met the President
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:02 PM IST

President Ramnath Kovind on Friday contributed Rs500,100 for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. A delegation of VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar, treasure of the Ram Janmabhoomi teerath Kshetra trust, Govind Dev Giri and former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra, who is the head of the temple construction committee, were part of the delegation that called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The VHP, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological fountainhead, was at the forefront of the Ram Mandir construction movement. The trust has mandated it to collect funds for the temple’s construction.

The meeting with Kovind is part of VHP’s campaign to seek contribution cutting across class and communities, said a VHP functionary.

Kumar earlier told HT that to ensure transparency, funds above Rs20,000 will be collected through cheques.

The fund collection campaign will be carried out across 525,000 villages and the monies collected will have to be deposited within 48 hours in banks.

The collection drive began on January 15 and will conclude by February 27.

Vials of Covishield before being packaged a lab of Serum Institute of India, in Pune. (File photo)
india news

Covishield will be administered at 75 hospitals, COVAXIN at 6

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Regarding serosurvey in Delhi, Jain said under the fifth round of serosurvey 28,000 people will be surveyed.
People walk out of a Covid-19 centre in Mumbai on Friday, a day before India starts the first phase of vaccination across the country. (AFP)
india news

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin tomorrow

Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:42 PM IST
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, which has been manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and marketed as Covishield, and indigenously-developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country earlier this month.
The rights groups said the focus needs to be laid on increasing the number of trained human resources by offering courses which are in line with that of NIMHANS/IISC/IITs including doctoral degrees.(Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times Photo Archives)
india news

Disability rights groups say disability studies university promotes segregation

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:41 PM IST
In December 2020, the government had proposed to set up a "first of its kind" university covering the entire gamut of disability studies and rehabilitation sciences in an accessible environment.
A woman sits as she covers herself with a shawl on a foggy morning on the bank of the river Yamuna, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Minimum temperature to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in northwest India: IMD

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Dense to very dense fog at isolated/few pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar during next three days.
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s hi-tech call centre in Katra on January 14. (Sourced)
india news

L-G Sinha inaugurates round the clock call centre for devotees at Vaishno Devi shrine

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:26 PM IST
He called the centre another initiative of the Shrine Board towards optimum utilisation of available technologies for larger facilitation of the pilgrims
Minister Dhananjay Munde. (HT archive)
india news

Rape charges: NCP decides to wait for probe; Dhananjay Munde not to step down yet

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:19 PM IST
The decision was taken considering revelations by leaders from other parties that the woman, who has accused Munde of rape, was in relationship with others and also blackmailed people
Mayawati is camping in Delhi to review her party's preparation for the 2022 Assembly elections in UP.(ANI photo)
india news

BSP to fight 2022 UP Assembly polls alone, Mayawati announces on her birthday

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:10 PM IST
  • The BSP won no seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It bagged 19 seats in the 2017 UP assembly polls and 10 in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, when it fought in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
Kerala finance minister Thomas Issac presenting the budget.(ANI Photo )
india news

Kitchen loans, sops for startups, welfare pensions hiked in Kerala budget

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:08 PM IST
In the budget speech, the Kerala finance minister Thomas Issac also criticised the Centre’s move to put severe restrictions on states for borrowing.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant, (ANI)
india news

Bowing to protests, Goa CM announces IIT campus will come up elsewhere

By Gerard de Souza
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Villagers refused to provide land for the campus and put up a blockade at the village entrance to prevent surveyors from demarcating the land for the campus
A view of the Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. ( Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)
india news

EC allows govt to use data for vaccination, wants data deleted after exercise

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:43 PM IST
On the issue of data security, the home secretary wrote that the government is complying with the current best practices for ensuring cyber security.
Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey. (HT archive)
india news

Bihar: Darbhanga hospital likely to miss completion deadline again

By Bishnu K Jha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:31 PM IST
The project worth Rs150 crore is being implemented under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Surkshya Yojana (PMSSY) with funding from both the central and state governments
Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami. (File photo)
india news

TRP manipulation case: HC extends relief to Republic TV

By K A Y Dodhiya
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:26 PM IST
The order extending interim protection from coercive action came after the state sought time to file a reply to the amendment made to the channel’s petition, impleading the ED as a party respondent
Ganga river in Patna.There is unlikely to be any respite from the cold weather as meteorological conditions will remain unchanged for the next two days. (HT file photo)
india news

Cold day condition, dense fog likely for three days in Bihar: IMD

By Megha
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:14 PM IST
India Meteorological Department said icy winds from the Himalayas continued to sweep the region and plunged the mercury
The villagers are reported to be questioning why the government wasn’t listening to even their ‘genuine’ demands. (Sourced Photo)
india news

Baghpat village bans entry of leaders not backing farmers’ protest

By S Raju | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • The panchayat has also decided to take ration and other essential items required by protesting farmers in Delhi on January 16.
A pigeon lying dead in a residential complex in Thane. (Sourced)
india news

Over 100 dead birds found in Thane amid bird flu outbreak

By Ankita G Menon
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Residential societies have issued advisories to residents to stay away from and to immediately alert the civic body about dead birds
