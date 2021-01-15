President Kovind donates Rs5 lakh for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

President Ramnath Kovind on Friday contributed Rs500,100 for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. A delegation of VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar, treasure of the Ram Janmabhoomi teerath Kshetra trust, Govind Dev Giri and former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra, who is the head of the temple construction committee, were part of the delegation that called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The VHP, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological fountainhead, was at the forefront of the Ram Mandir construction movement. The trust has mandated it to collect funds for the temple’s construction.

The meeting with Kovind is part of VHP’s campaign to seek contribution cutting across class and communities, said a VHP functionary.

Kumar earlier told HT that to ensure transparency, funds above Rs20,000 will be collected through cheques.

The fund collection campaign will be carried out across 525,000 villages and the monies collected will have to be deposited within 48 hours in banks.

The collection drive began on January 15 and will conclude by February 27.