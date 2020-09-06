News updates from Hindustan Times: GST means economic apocalypse, says Rahul Gandhi in his latest jibe at govt over economy and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 13:14 IST

‘GST means economic apocalypse’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at govt over economy in new video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday cornered the government over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and blamed it for hurting the country’s economic growth.

IMD predicts heavy rain in south India for next three days

There is likely to be widespread and heavy rainfall in peninsular India for the next three days, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Sunday morning bulletin. The monsoon trough is lying north of its normal position --- from Rajasthan’s Ganganagar to the Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure area is lying over south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea.

India calls China’s bluff in Chushul | Analysis

After the Indian Army called the bluff of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on the Rezang La ridgeline on August 29-30, India is prepared for a long haul in Ladakh with clear cut directions to the front-line troops not to yield to any Chinese intimidation.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, to come face-to-face with brother Showik

Actor Rhea Chakraborty reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday hours after the agency served summons to her to join the investigation into the drug-related angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million

India reported a record rise of more than 90,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), also the highest single day-spike in the world, pushing the country’s tally past 4.11 million, the Union health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer: ‘She is ready for arrest as it is a witch-hunt’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called the Sushant Singh Rajput case a witch hunt. He added that the actor is innocent and has not applied for anticipatory bail either. “RheaChakraborty is ready for arrest as it’s witch-hunt. If loving someone is a crime she’ll face consequences of her love. Being innocent she hasn’t approached any court for anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED & NCB,” he said.

CSK’s next captain is already at the back of Dhoni’s mind: Dwayne Bravo

Just like MS Dhoni groomed Virat Kohli as the next India captain, he wants to prepare his successor in IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who has been a part of the CSK set-up for quite some time now, said grooming the next captain is already in the back of Dhoni’s mind.

Stunning spectacle: Pictures tweeted by Indian Railways capture the country’s beauty perfectly

Our country is full of incredibly beautiful places. And these images shared by Indian Railways showcase that perfectly. These pictures show trains crossing through amazingly beautiful places around India.

