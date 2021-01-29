News updates from HT: HAL to flaunt local aircraft at Aero India in ‘Aatmanirbhar’ formation and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

HAL to flaunt local aircraft at Aero India in ‘Aatmanirbhar’ formation

Locally produced aircraft and choppers will form part of the air display at the upcoming Aero India 2021, Asia’s largest air show, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday announcing that its indigenous aircraft will fly in the “Aatmanirbhar formation” at the event. Read more

6 of family crushed to death in auto-truck collision in Telangana

Six members of a family, including three women, were killed on the spot when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a truck in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district on Friday, the police said. Read more

India took short term pain for long time gain: Chief economic adviser

India's policy response to the coronavirus pandemic was guided by the realisation that GDP growth will come back but human lives won't, CEA, Krishnamurthy V Subramanian said on Friday. Read more

BJP wins Karnataka legislative council deputy chairmanship backed by JD(S)

MK Pranesh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday was elected as the deputy chairman of the Karnataka legislative council. Read more

Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi, shares throwback pic from old shoot

Kangana Ranaut has announced that she will play former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming film. Read more

Pretty postcard from Goa: Mira Rajput is vacation fashion goals in Rs10k dress

During her vacation in Goa, Mira Rajput shared some of the most gorgeous sartorial moments with picturesque backdrops on her social media. Read more

Rare snowy owl spotting: Bird seen in New York's Central Park for first time since 1890

Bird watchers in New York are rejoicing over the unusual sighting of a snowy owl at the Central Park. This is the first time the bird has visited the Park in over a century. Read more

Watch | ‘Witnessing assault on freedom of speech’: Kunal Kamra defends tweets in SC