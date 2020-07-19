News updates from Hindustan Times: ICMR initiates study on BCG vaccine’s impact on coronavirus and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 08:56 IST

India begins study on BCG vaccine impact on Covid-19

The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR-NIRT) has initiated a multi-centric study to see if tuberculosis vaccine, Bacille Calmette Guerin (BCG), can reduce the severity of Covid-19 among people aged 60 and above residing in hot spots for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease, said the Union health ministry release issued on Saturday. Read more

Covid-19 cases rising in Delhi area even after 100 days of containment

An area in Delhi’s North East district has been a containment zone for the last 100 days due to rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and continues to be sealed off subject to stringent checks. Authorities have sealed all the routes passing through E Pocket of GTB Enclave, where 25 cases of Covid-19 have been reported so far, as a precautionary measure, according to HT’s sister publication Hindustan. Read more

Telcos, pharma companies leading recovery in Sensex

India’s stock market benchmark, the BSE Sensex, closed at 37,020 on July 17 . The index, which crashed 38% till 23 March 2020 from its all- time high close on 14 January because of concerns over the spread of Covid-19, has rebounded significantly since. Read more

Merkel and Macron walk out on Rutte in dispute over EU stimulus

European Union leaders failed to unlock an agreement on a 750 billion-euro ($860 billion) response to the coronavirus pandemic after a second day of sparring in Brussels and will come back to try again on Sunday. Read more

Winning everything: Zinedine Zidane’s time as Real Madrid manager

When Real Madrid, in 15 days between February and March, lost three of their four games, it was being said that Zinedine Zidane’s luck had run out. His tactics and use of players were questioned and numbers pulled out to show that the second tenure was not half as good as the first. Then football stopped because of Covid-19. Read more

Vidya Balan reveals the most important lesson she has learnt ‘as an actor, as a woman’

In less than a year, Vidya Balan has gone from playing a scientist to a ‘human computer’. “I could not become one in real life but at least I am getting these roles,” says Vidya with a guffaw. Comfortable in life and her choice in films, Vidya is looking forward to the release of Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime later this month, another of the high-on-life female characters the actor enjoys playing so much. Read more

The Way We Were: A screen test for a new India

“Sure?” “Confident?” “Lock kar diya jaaye?” These are phrases no one who watched Season 1 of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in 2000 will ever forget. Twenty years on, in its 12th season, KBC is set to be telecast to a new generation. The call has gone out for people to register; currently, host Amitabh Bachchan is recovering from the coronavirus. Read more

People call this rabbit eating leaves the cutest looking bunny ever. Do you agree?

A simple video of a bunny eating leaves is making people go “aww” and “wow”. The reason is the bunny captured in the video looks absolutely cute – some may even say that it looks like a live stuffed toy. And now, people can’t stop gushing over this cute-looking creature. Read more

Watch: ‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row