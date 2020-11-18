News updates from Hindustan Times: ICMR issues advisory for plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients; says indiscriminate use not advisable and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:12 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm.

Indiscriminate use not advisable: ICMR’s advisory for plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that indiscriminate use of convalescent plasma therapy (CPT) against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was not advisable, even as the number of infections across the country breached the 8.9 million mark. Read more

From over 3,700 Covid-19 cases to 6,396 in 24 hours: Delhi’s rising numbers explained

Delhi logged nearly double the number of fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the health department. From 3,797 cases on Monday, Delhi recorded 6,396 infections on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to 495,598. While 99 more fatalities pushed the toll to 7,812, the number of active cases of Covid-19 is 42,004, authorities said. Read more

Chhath Puja celebrations begin, a million devotees at ghats for Bihar’s biggest festival

The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations commenced on Wednesday with authorities preparing ghats for devotees to pay obeisance to the Lord Sun from November 20 to 21. Around a million devotees throng ghats for celebrating Bihar’s biggest festival. Read more

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can you answer this super difficult Rs 7 crore question that Mohita Sharma could not?

Kaun Banega Crorepati found yet another crorepati in Tuesday’s episode. Sadly, she, too, could not bag the jackpot prize money of Rs 7 crore. Mohita Sharma was asked a rather tough 15th question and chose to quit the show with the Rs 1 crore she had won. Read more

WhatsApp’s disappearing messages now available to all users

WhatsApp announced the launch of disappearing messages earlier this month. This feature is now available for all WhatsApp users on Android, iOS and web as well. As the name suggests, messages will disappear from chats once the feature is enabled. Read more

Video of ‘pizza rat’ in ‘human form’ is viral. Why? Because it’s 2020

Do you remember the video of ‘pizza rat’ which went viral a few years ago? If you do, then chances are you are smiling because the clip is absolutely hilarious. In case you haven’t, allow us to explain. Back in 2015, the video became crazy viral because of what it showed - a rat dragging a pizza slice through the stairs of a subway in New York City. Read more

‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US

Indian ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke on the priority of Indo-US ties. Sandhu said that President-elect Joe Biden was immediately focusing on the Covid-19 issue. He added that India will be a significant partner for bulk production of vaccines. “We have seen President-elect Biden immediately focusing on Covid issue. Watch