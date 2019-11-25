News updates from Hindustan Times: In his quiet invite, Governor gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 20:51 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM.

In his quiet invite, Governor gave to Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who rushed to organise an oath ceremony for Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning, has given the BJP government in Maharashtra 14 days to prove his majority in the assembly, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times on Monday.

Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength

The Shiv Sena, which is leading the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, says they have the support of 162 lawmakers and the show of strength event was designed to send a message to people and Raj Bhavan.

‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle

Speaker Om Birla, who was approached by a group of opposition leaders after a scuffle broke out in the Lok Sabha, also defended the marshals who have been accused by Congress leaders of manhandling MPs.

US has evil intention, China reacts on criticism of CPEC by Washington

The top US official for south Asia, Alice Wells had last week said the CPEC the flagship project of President Xi Jinping's multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would increase Pakistan's debt burden and benefit only China.

Pakistan cricketers’ heartwarming gesture to Indian taxi driver wins hearts

English commentator Alison Mitchell narrated the story to former Aussie fast bowler Mitchell Johnson during a live radio broadcast involving five Pakistan cricketers including leggie Yasir Shah, seamer Shaheen Afridi and youngster Naseem Shah and an Indian taxi driver.

Taapsee Pannu says Badla was called ‘an Amitabh Bachchan film’ even though she had more scenes

Actor Taapsee Pannu feels that Amitabh Bachchan has been given more credit than her for their recent hit, Badla, despite her being in more scenes.

Neena Gupta’s dreamy green saree and off-shoulder blouse is love! Here’s how much it costs

Neena Gupta, who has been an important face in theatre, TV and films, has also been setting major fashion goals by pulling off various looks in sarees.