Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 20:15 IST

From the Supreme Court and Parliament, the political action in Maharashtra on Monday evening shifted back to a five-star hotel in Mumbai where the three-party alliance led by the Shiv Sena is holding an event to show off its strength in the assembly.

The Shiv Sena, which is leading the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, says they have the support of 162 lawmakers and the show of strength event was designed to send a message to people and Raj Bhavan.

Amid slogans of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP-Samajwadi-Independents be victorious, the newly elected MLAs into the grand hall of the five star hotel.

Commenting on the developments in the state, Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray said instead of “Satyamev Jayate, it is a case of Sattamev Jayate”. Uddhav also dared the BJP to try and create more hurdles.

“In the last 30 years, you have seen our friendship. If you create more problems, we will show our might,” said Uddhav.

NCP boss Sharad Pawar, whose nephew Ajit Pawar supported Devendra Fadnavis’ bid to become CM again, sought to assure the NCP legislators that they will not be disqualified if they don’t adhere to the whip to be issued by now Mharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

“I assure you that you will not be disqualified and I take personal responsibility for the same. Ajit Pawar has acted against the party,” said Pawar.

There are reports that the now sacked NCP legislature leader Ajit Pawar may issue a whip asking NCP MLAs to vote for the BJP.

All legislators present took an oath to adhere and protect the Constitution of India. They also took oath to remain loyal to the alliance and not fall prey to any inducements by the BJP. They pledged not to indulge in anti-party activities and adhere to the instructions given by the party leadership.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan, in his speech, said they are more than 162 in number and should be given a chance to form the government.

The Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, which were giving finishing touches to its coalition when Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as Chief Minister on Saturday, says their alliance continues to retain a majority in the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly. The majority mark is 145.

Ahead of the meeting of the MLAs, Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had tweeted an invite to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to come and see the number of MLAs for himself.

The three parties, who sunk their political and ideological differences, to come together are also fighting their case in the Supreme Court where they have challenged what they called the “brazen act” of the governor to swear-in BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his deputy chief minister.

The Governor’s move came hours after the brand new alliance announced on Friday night that Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray will be the face of their coalition.