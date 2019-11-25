Pakistan cricketers’ heartwarming gesture to Indian taxi driver wins hearts

cricket

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:09 IST

Pakistan failed to win the first Test against Australia at Gabba in Brisbane. But some of the members of the team managed to win hearts with a sweet gesture to an Indian taxi driver in Australia. English commentator Alison Mitchell narrated the story to former Aussie fast bowler Mitchell Johnson during a live radio broadcast involving five Pakistan cricketers including leggie Yasir Shah, seamer Shaheen Afridi and youngster Naseem Shah and an Indian taxi driver.

Mitchell said: “A couple of days ago, he was called to the Pakistan team hotel and picked up five of the Pakistan players. They wanted to go to an Indian restaurant for a meal. He drove them to an Indian restaurant.”

Also read: New Zealand Cricket issues statement after Jofra Archer alleges racist abuse

She further added that the taxi driver refused to accept the taxi fares, when the Pakistan cricketers tried to pay him. Impressed by the generous act, the players invited him for a dinner with them.

“He showed the photograph on his phone of him sitting at the table at the restaurant with five members of the Pakistan cricket team,” she added.

The video of Allison telling the story to Johnson immediately went viral on the social media.

🚕🏏️🚖 The heartwearming story of the Indian taxi driver and five @TheRealPCB players.❤️



🎥📺@AlisonMitchell tells Mitchell Johnson about it on Commentator Cam. 🔊🎙️ #AUSvPAK



Listen live 📻📱 ABC Radio / Grandstand digital / ABC Listen app — https://t.co/dhH8gmo5FZ pic.twitter.com/qdwsK83F7X — ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) November 24, 2019

Lovely humane story..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 25, 2019

Great story. Cricket is true love 🧡 #AUSvPAK — Kartik O (@KOCricket528) November 24, 2019

Great story! — Imran tariq (@imranta02390532) November 25, 2019

Australia picked up an easy win by an innings and 5 runs in the first Test to take 1-0 lead in the Test series. Marnus Labuschagne, who smashes 185 runs in the first innings, was the man of the match in the match. The two teams will square off once again from Friday this week in the 2nd Test.