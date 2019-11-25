e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Pakistan cricketers’ heartwarming gesture to Indian taxi driver wins hearts

English commentator Alison Mitchell narrated the story to former Aussie fast bowler Mitchell Johnson during a live radio broadcast.

cricket Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan's Naseem Shah celebrates with his team.
Pakistan's Naseem Shah celebrates with his team.(AP)
         

Pakistan failed to win the first Test against Australia at Gabba in Brisbane. But some of the members of the team managed to win hearts with a sweet gesture to an Indian taxi driver in Australia. English commentator Alison Mitchell narrated the story to former Aussie fast bowler Mitchell Johnson during a live radio broadcast involving five Pakistan cricketers including leggie Yasir Shah, seamer Shaheen Afridi and youngster Naseem Shah and an Indian taxi driver.

Mitchell said: “A couple of days ago, he was called to the Pakistan team hotel and picked up five of the Pakistan players. They wanted to go to an Indian restaurant for a meal. He drove them to an Indian restaurant.”

Also read: New Zealand Cricket issues statement after Jofra Archer alleges racist abuse

She further added that the taxi driver refused to accept the taxi fares, when the Pakistan cricketers tried to pay him. Impressed by the generous act, the players invited him for a dinner with them.

“He showed the photograph on his phone of him sitting at the table at the restaurant with five members of the Pakistan cricket team,” she added.

The video of Allison telling the story to Johnson immediately went viral on the social media. 

 

 

Australia picked up an easy win by an innings and 5 runs in the first Test to take 1-0 lead in the Test series. Marnus Labuschagne, who smashes 185 runs in the first innings, was the man of the match in the match. The two teams will square off once again from Friday this week in the 2nd Test.

tags
top news
Oppn leaders go to Speaker Om Birla after scuffle, sent back with a warning
Oppn leaders go to Speaker Om Birla after scuffle, sent back with a warning
9 irrigation scam cases shut; not linked to Ajit Pawar, says anti-graft body
9 irrigation scam cases shut; not linked to Ajit Pawar, says anti-graft body
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
India-bound 2020 Honda City unveiled in Thailand, gets 1.0-turbocharged engine
India-bound 2020 Honda City unveiled in Thailand, gets 1.0-turbocharged engine
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news