‘Zero tolerance’: New Zealand Cricket issues statement after Jofra Archer alleges racist abuse

After the allegations, New Zealand Cricket has issued a statement in which they have promised to apologise to Archer over the incident

cricket Updated: Nov 25, 2019 15:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England's Jofra Archer in action.
England's Jofra Archer in action.(REUTERS)
         

England fast bowler Jofra Archer on Sunday tweeted that he was subjected to racist abuse by a spectator during the 5th day of the first Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. In a tweet, Archer wrote: A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also.”

 

After the allegations, New Zealand Cricket has issued a statement in which they have promised to apologise to Archer over the incident. “New Zealand Cricket will be contacting, and apologising to English fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was racially abused by a spectator as he left the field at the conclusion of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui. Although security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible,” the statement read.

 

“NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police. It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton,” it further added.

The alleged incident took place when Archer was in the middle, trying to defend to help his side save the match. The allrounder scored 30 runs before he was finally dismissed by Neil Wagner. England were bundled out for 197 and eventually losing the match by an innings and 65 runs. NZ took a 1-0 lead in the series.

