Oppn leaders go to Speaker Om Birla after scuffle, sent back with a warning

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:42 IST

A furious Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday told opposition leaders that he would not brook any indiscipline in the House and insisted that they, like everyone else, would have to adhere to the rules. Speaker Om Birla, who was approached by a group of opposition leaders after a scuffle broke out in the Lok Sabha, also defended the marshals who have been accused by Congress leaders of manhandling MPs.

“I am hurt by whatever happened in Parliament today. It is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated,” Om Birla told reporters on Monday after adjourning the Lok Sabha for the day.

By that time, a scuffle had also broken out in the House involving Congress lawmakers and the marshals after the speaker ordered eviction of two Congress members, Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan, from the House for holding a banner near the Well.

Other opposition members also trooped into the Well to express solidarity. Congress MPs Remya Haridas and S Jothimani later filed a complaint with the Speaker, alleging they were pushed and manhandled by security staffers when they were protesting against the Centre.

After reports emerged that two Congress lawmakers could be suspended for holding the banner, a group of opposition leaders met the Speaker to express regret over the incident and let it pass.

Some of them also reasoned that this wasn’t the first time that lawmakers had trooped into the Well, with or without placards and banners. The rules prohibit members from standing in the Well of the House near the speaker’s chair to obstruct proceedings.

Speaker Om Birla, however, told them off. The speaker insisted that just because members had behaved in a particular manner in the past and gotten away with it did not matter that they could continue. “In my House, I will not tolerate any indiscipline,” he said, according to people present at the brief interaction,

The speaker also defended the marshals who have faced the brunt of the opposition offensive in the Lok Sabha. The speaker who was presiding over the proceedings told them that it wasn’t true that the marshals had mishandled anyone while carrying out his orders.