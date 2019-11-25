e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

US has evil intention, China reacts on criticism of CPEC by Washington

The top US official for south Asia, Alice Wells had last week said the CPEC the flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would increase Pakistan’s debt burden and benefit only China.

world Updated: Nov 25, 2019 20:16 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang(AP file photo)
         

China on Monday rejected US’ criticism of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying Washington had “evil intentions” and was trying to drive a wedge between Beijing and Islamabad.

The top US official for south Asia, Alice Wells had last week said the CPEC flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would increase Pakistan’s debt burden and benefit only.

Beijing brushed aside the criticism on Monday.

“No matter what the US says or does or how it tries to spoil the CPEC development, we will work together with Pakistan to develop CPEC and advance our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to bring more benefits to Pakistani people and deliver more benefits to the region and beyond,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang said on Monday.

“I am afraid, the problem is with certain people in the US with evil intentions,” Geng said, arguing that the CPEC is, in fact, helping Pakistan’s economy.

“At least 22 projects had achieved early harvest significantly improving the local transportation infrastructure and the power supply as well as creating 10,000 job opportunities, increasing Pakistan’s annual economic growth by 1 to 2 percentage points contributing to its national and social development as well as improving the people’s well being,” Geng added.

“I believe facts have given the best answer to whether the CPEC is good or not.”

China while building CPEC always followed the principle of wide consultations, joint contributions and shared benefits putting Pakistani people’s interest first, Geng added.

Quoting data from Pakistan, Geng said the total debt for CPEC is $4.9 billion less than one-tenth of total Pakistani debt most of which is from multi-national banks.

Over five years, important and positive progress had been made in CPEC, he added.

Incidentally, India has not joined the BRI despite repeated invitations from the Chinese because New Delhi says the CPEC violates its territorial integrity as the network of projects passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

tags
top news
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
In his quiet invite, Governor gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority
In his quiet invite, Governor gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
Telangana road transport employees call off strike after two months
Telangana road transport employees call off strike after two months
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Maharashtra: Hold the trust vote, now | HT Editorial
Maharashtra: Hold the trust vote, now | HT Editorial
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News