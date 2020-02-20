News updates from Hindustan Times: In letter to PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee seeks dues and drops a word on Bengal’s high growth and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 21:09 IST

In letter to PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee seeks dues and drops a word on Bengal’s high growth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday requesting him to release Rs 50,000 crore due to the state and expressed concern over a steady reduction of central funds to the state and inordinate delay in payments. Read more

FATF retains Pakistan in Grey List, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting

Pakistan will remain in terror funding watchdog FATF’s “grey list” but has been given a sharp warning to deliver on the remaining 13 action points in the next four months or risk being blacklisted, people familiar with the development said. Read more

Ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s 5-year-old grandson richer than him by Rs 15 crore

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu’s net assets grew by almost 30 % for the financial year 2018-19 but the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister is still poorer than this five-year-old grandson by nearly Rs 15.55 crore. Read more

PM’s date with ‘Litti-Chokha’ rings election bell in Bihar

The picture of Prime Minister savouring Bihari delicacy ‘Litti-Chokha’ at New Delhi’s ‘Hunar Haat’ on Wednesday has set the bell ringing for Bihar assembly polls scheduled later this year with an intense political debate. Read more

India vs New Zealand Test match: Five players to watch out for in first Test at Wellington

The first India vs New Zealand Test begins in Wellington on Friday and the spotlight is on a bunch of cricketers. After a limited overs leg, that saw honours being shared, India won the T20Is 5-0 while the Kiwis hit back with 3-0 win in the ODIs, both teams will be eyeing to wrap up the Test series. Here are five cricketers to watch out for ahead of the opening battle. Read more

Karan Johar says he takes responsibility for Kalank’s failure, won’t make same mistakes with Takht

It has been a year since the period drama Kalank released and tanked at the box office. But it seems that filmmaker Karan Johar is still not over the failure of his much-touted production. As he readies to direct his next big film, Takht — yet another period drama — Karan assures that he “won’t repeat the mistakes” he made in the past. Read more

TikTok’s India story 2.0: Nurturing creators’ community, brand repositioning byte-by-byte

Of late, TikTok downloads have outnumbered the established social networks such as Facebook and Instagram. Unsurprisingly, India has been one of the top contributors to these downloads. A recent Sensor Tower report says India led TikTok downloads in January 2020 at 34.4% followed by Brazil at 10.4%. Read more

Maha Shivratri 2020: The sanctified island rock of Shiva at Omkareshwar

Situated on the banks of the westward flowing Narmada-holiest of the five rivers, 78 km away from the cleanest city in India, Indore, Omkareshwar is a sacred town in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. Read more