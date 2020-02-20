India vs New Zealand Test match: Five players to watch out for in first Test at Wellington

cricket

The first India vs New Zealand Test begins in Wellington on Friday and the spotlight is on a bunch of cricketers. After a limited overs leg, that saw honours being shared, India won the T20Is 5-0 while the Kiwis hit back with 3-0 win in the ODIs, both teams will be eyeing to wrap up the Test series. New Zealand have a great record in home conditions against India but Virat Kohli and his battery of pacers will be looking to give the Blackcaps a taste of their own medicine in their backyard.

Here is a look at five cricketers to watch out for ahead of the opening battle at the Basin Reserve.

Prithvi Shaw

The diminutive batsman will open the innings for India along with Mayank Agarwal and all eyes will be on how he performs. Rohit Sharma’s injury has opened the door for Shaw to stake claim for a position which was his, until he was sideline due to a freak injury, followed by a dope ban. Shaw made a dream start to his Test career, scoring a century on debut. He averages 118.50 in 2 Test matches. This will be his first appearance in Test outside India. His performance during the A tour in New Zealand was encouraging, along with a few big knocks in Ranji Trophy. It will be interesting to see how he hands the pace and swing of the New Zealand bowlers in these challenging conditions.

Hanuma Vihari

The middle order batsman top scored for India in the tour match in New Zealand. He has been a pillar of strength in the middle order, ever since his breakthrough tour of West Indies. An average of 42.36 in his first 7 Tests, which includes a make shift job as an opener for a Test in Australia, Vihari has been a complete team man. Vihari’s rise and continuous growth in the middle order is of great significance for India as this would allow the likes of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to bat freely, not fearing how the lower order would fare if they get out.

Kyle Jamieson

The towering Kiwi paceman (6 feet 8 inches tall) is set to make his debut in the Wellington Test and New Zealand will hope he troubles the Indian batsmen with the extra bounce he generates. Jamieson was brilliant in the ODI series against Indians and will look to continue his good form in red ball cricket as well.

Trent Boult

The left arm paceman is back from injury and he will pose the biggest threat for the Indian batsmen. Boult’s ability to move the ball both ways makes him one of the most dangerous new ball bowlers in international cricket and his record speaks for itself.

Ross Taylor

Last but not the least, New Zealand’s Mr Dependable. Ross Taylor will on Friday play his 100th Test match and will thus become the only cricketer to play 100 matches or more in all three formats of international cricket. Taylor has been a rock in New Zealand’s middle order for over a decade now and he holds a plethora of records for his team. Along with captain Williamson, Taylor will have to shoulder the burden of carrying teh team to big scores in the face of some quality bowling from Indian bowlers.