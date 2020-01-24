News updates from Hindustan Times: In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 21:11 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.



In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets

The Income Tax department has detected undisclosed foreign assets worth more than Rs 1,000 crore belonging to Jyotsna Suri-led Bharat Hotels Limited that runs The LaLit hotels across the country, according to the officials familiar with the developments. Read more

Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus

The rapidly spreading novel Coronavirus has killed 26 people and sickened more than 880 people across China, health authorities said Friday as tens of millions in 14 cities were put under lockdown in an unprecedented attempt to control the outbreak. Read more

File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police

Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Friday evening ordered Delhi Police to file a case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra after a huge row over his ‘India vs Pak’ tweets that the Election Commission concluded “appeal to communal feelings”. Read more

Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea

Vinay Sharma, the 26-year-old ordered to be hanged to death on February 1 along with three accomplices for gang rape, rushed to a Delhi court on Friday to seek orders to Tihar jail authorities to quickly hand over his 170-page personal diary. Read more

China building a thousand-bed hospital within six days for Coronavirus patients

A 1000-bed hospital will be up in Wuhan, the epicentre of the raging outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in central China, within six days for the treatment of infected patients, state media reported on Friday. Read more

India vs New Zealand: ‘Up the ladder,’ Shreyas Iyer reacts after match-winning performance at Eden Park

Shreyas was in top form as blasted the Kiwi bowlers all over the park en route his unbeaten 58 off just 29 deliveries. Due to Iyer’s brilliance at the end, India chased down New Zealand’s total of 203 runs with a over to spare. Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana says true patriotism doesn’t mean blind love, but ‘improving your country’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is welcoming the new year with equality and pride, says true patriotism doesn’t mean blind love, but improving your country. Read more

Flipkart Grand Gadgets Day: Best headphones you can buy under Rs 5,000

The ongoing Grand Gadget Days sale on Flipkart that started on January 23 and will go on till January 26 (Republic Day) is offering some of the best deals on the latest electronics. It promises discounts of up to 80% on an array of devices. Read more

Virginia Woolf 138th Birth Anniversary: Why you should read Virginia Woolf; quotes by the author for every 21st-century feminist

Virginia Woolf’s quotes stand true most in our times. Here are a few that evoke feminist pride and show what a visionary this celebrated author and important voice was in literary history. Read more

‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage

The business tycoon, who is active on the micro-blogging site and famous for his tweets, schooled the man with the perfect tongue-in-cheek reply in all but three sentences. Read more