China building a thousand-bed hospital within six days for Coronavirus patients

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:24 IST

A 1000-bed hospital will be up in Wuhan, the epicentre of the raging outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in central China, within six days for the treatment of infected patients, state media reported on Friday.

A tweet accompanied by a video posted by the People’s Daily newspaper, the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), showed the under-construction hospital that will specifically treat patients infected with the novel Coronavirus, which has so far killed 26 people and infected more than 880 in China and abroad.

The disease can be passed between humans and at least 15 medical workers including doctors have been infected after coming in contact with the virus while treating patients.

“Construction of the special hospital with a capacity of 1,000 beds for patients with #nCoV2019 (Coronavirus) has begun in Wuhan, according to the model of the hospital built in seven days in Beijing to deal with #SARS in 2003. The construction is scheduled to be completed by February 3,” the People’s Daily said in the tweet.

It is being built in the Caidian district of the western suburb of Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei province.

The newly set up Wuhan headquarters for the control and treatment of the disease said on Friday that the upcoming hospital covering an area of 25,000 square meters will be put into use by February 3.

“The special hospital planned to accommodate 1,000 beds is expected to pool medical resources to provide isolated and efficient treatment for infected pneumonia patients,” the official news agency, Xinhua said.

During the Sars outbreak in 2003, Beijing had built the Xiaotangshan Hospital, a temporary medical centre in the northern suburb of the city.

“The Xiaotangshan Hospital was built in seven days. The hospital admitted one-seventh of the SARS patients in the country within two months, creating a miracle in the history of medicine,” added the report.

The headquarters said the upcoming hospital will follow the building model of the Xiaotangshan Hospital and use movable plank houses so that the construction is completed quickly.

“Construction equipment has been sent to the hospital construction site,” the report said. Xiaotangshan is a small town on the outskirts of Beijing.

Unidentified locals from Wuhan told the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post that the authorities are paying workers as much as 1,200 yuan (US$173) per day – three times their usual wage – to accelerate construction of the hospital.

“…machines from construction companies including China Construction Third Engineering Bureau (CCTEB) have started to flatten the ground while designers from Citic Pacific Properties finalise the blueprint. A CCTEB source said they expected to receive the final blueprint by Friday and finish the project in six days,” the newspaper report said.

Currently, novel coronavirus patients are being treated in several designated hospitals and 61 fever clinics in Wuhan