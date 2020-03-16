e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times| India manages isolating coronavirus strains at ICMR-NIV and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:23 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A medical technologist tests a respiratory panel at Northwell Health Labs, where the same test will be used on the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, after being authorized to begin semi-automated testing by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Lake Success, New York.(REUTERS/Representative photo)
         

India manages isolating coronavirus strains at ICMR-NIV

Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) in Pune, has managed to isolate the strains of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes the infection.

Iron gates reinforce divide in riot-hit Northeast Delhi

Temporary blockades have now been replaced by permanent iron gates, creating clusters that stand divided, and keep people segregated, on the basis of faith in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur and surrounding areas.

Four held for undressing teenager, urinating upon him and sharing video

A teenager was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sassoon General Hospital on Thursday after he was undressed, bound, assaulted and urinated upon by a group of six men in Hadapsar.

Looking for your Monday to Friday workwear inspiration? Here are power-dressing tips for the boss lady in you

Dressing to be ‘workplace appropriate’ does not have to mean letting your personal style sense fly out of the window and only reappear on outings or weekend lunches.

Story of the good men in Baggy Greens

Co-produced by Cricket Australia, the docuseries provides riveting drama in the form of behind-the-scenes dressing room footage that hinges on the ‘life has no retakes’ concept.

